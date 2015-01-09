Game of Thrones season 5 gets US air date

The fifth series of the hit fantasy drama comes to HBO in April 2015 with a UK broadcast likely to be soon afterwards

We’ve got a date for your diary, fantasy fans.

Brace yourself for brutality, violence, political manoeuvring and scenes of a sexual nature this April when George RR Martin’s Game of Thrones returns to our screens.

The hit HBO series, starring Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington and Peter Dinklage, is poised to unveil its fifth season on American TV on Sunday 12th April.

There’s no word yet on an official UK air date from Sky Atlantic, but if it follows the pattern of previous series it will air the next day on Monday 13th April.

The April air-date isn’t a a huge surprise – Thrones has a tradition of airing around this time. But at least we now know how long we have to wait until we get our next fix.

And it also means a few teasers and trailers are likely to be on their way to tide us over in the meantime…

