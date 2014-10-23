Accessibility Links

The Chuckle Brothers and Tinchy Stryder – the ultimate supergroup?

TV presenters Paul and Barry Elliott have unveiled their charity single To Me To You featuring the grime star

The Chuckle Brothers and Tinchy Stryder have made a music video together for a song called ‘To Me, To You’.

Yes, really.

Stryder teams up with the ChuckleVision siblings, now in their 60s, in a video that sees them hanging around in the suburbs as Barry and Paul get utter almost every catchphrase they’ve acquired in their long careers.

The track has been recorded to benefit the ACLT, a charity that raises money for those suffering from leukaemia.

Stryder tweeted, “Late one for tonight… BIG UP my brothers @PaulChuckle2 & @BazElliott two proper legends and the funniest dudes on road!! #ToMeToYouBruv

All about ChuckleVision

The Chuckle Brothers (Getty, EH)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

