The Chuckle Brothers and Tinchy Stryder – the ultimate supergroup?

The Chuckle Brothers and Tinchy Stryder have made a music video together for a song called ‘To Me, To You’.

Yes, really.

Stryder teams up with the ChuckleVision siblings, now in their 60s, in a video that sees them hanging around in the suburbs as Barry and Paul get utter almost every catchphrase they’ve acquired in their long careers.

The track has been recorded to benefit the ACLT, a charity that raises money for those suffering from leukaemia.

Stryder tweeted, “Late one for tonight… BIG UP my brothers @ PaulChuckle2 & @ BazElliott two proper legends and the funniest dudes on road!! # ToMeToYouBruv