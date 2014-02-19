Mr Selfridge to return for a third series

The shopping drama starring Jeremy Piven, Katherine Kelly and Amanda Abbington will be back next year, RadioTimes.com have learned

If you’re still mourning the loss of BBC1’s The Paradise, rest assured your screens will not be entirely devoid of shopping drama next year. That’s because Mr Selfridge – ITV’s rival starring Jeremy Piven, Katherine Kelly and Amanda Abbington – has been given the green light for a third series, RadioTimes.com have learned.

The eye-catching show, following the fortunes of department store owner Harry Gordon Selfridge (Piven) and his employees, is midway through airing its second series, set in 1914 with Britain entering into the First World War.

Featuring an ensemble cast that also includes Amanda Abbingdon, Aisling Loftus, Polly Walker and Samuel West, the shopping drama has struggled in the ratings during its second run, largely thanks to being pitted against BBC1’s big-budget ten-parter, The Musketeers, on Sunday evenings.

The recommission means Piven has a busy 2014 with TV series Entourage – the show that made his name – currently filming its silver screen debut. Piven will reprise his role as foul-mouthed agent Ari Gold alongside Adrian Grenier, Kevin Dillon and Kevin Connolly before returning to London to shoot Selfridge’s third outing.

