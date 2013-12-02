Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Fifty Shades of Grey starts filming

Fifty Shades of Grey starts filming

Jamie Dornan and Datoka Johnson have started shooting on the EL James adaptation in Vancouver

imagenotavailable1

The cameras are now rolling on the Fifty Shades of Grey film. For all we know Jamie Dornan could be loosening that grey tie as I type… 

Advertisement

The much-anticipated big screen adaptation of the internationally bestselling erotic novel started production yesterday in Vancouver, with Dornan and co-star Dakota Johnson arriving on set for the first day of filming.

The pair were seen shooting a scene in which Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele chat over coffee, at Rainier Provisions Cafe in the Canadian city (well you wouldn’t want them to head straight to the bedroom now, would you…?)

Author EL James shared a photo of the first day of filming on Instagram: 

Action!

A post shared by E L James (@erikaljames) on

Screenwriter Kelly Marcel also took to Twitter:

The film was originally slated to start filming last month, but production was pushed back to December after original leading man Charlie Hunnam departed the project and the team had to recast the role of Christian Grey. 

Fifty Shades of Grey, which follows the bedroom exploits of S&M loving businessman Christian Grey and innocent college graduate Anastasia Steele, also stars Max Martini, Eloise Mumford, Victor Rasuk, Luke Grimes and Jennifer Ehle. 

The film is set to hit cinemas in February 2015. 

Advertisement

 

Tags

All about Fifty Shades of Grey

137292.17b1cf4b-f445-469a-aec1-934dc244099f
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

First reaction to Fifty Shades of Grey footage: “They didn’t even mention the word ‘sex'”

imagenotavailable1

10 reactions that perfectly sum up how the internet feels about new EL James book Grey

imagenotavailable1

Callum Keith Rennie to play Anastasia Steele’s dad in Fifty Shades film

imagenotavailable1

Max Martini cast as Christian Grey’s bodyguard in Fifty Shades film

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more