Homeland gets a Muppet makeover

David Harewood celebrates making it as a Muppet as Estes, Carrie, Saul and the rest of the CIA turn sheep, on the hunt for the big bad wolf, in Homelamb

Former Homeland star David Harewood is pretty chuffed with himself – and who can blame him – tweeting his excitement that he’s finally made it as a Muppet.

In fact, his character David Estes and the whole Homeland cast has had a Muppet makeover. It’s all a bit baaaarking mad, with the whole of the CIA transformed into sheep, on the hunt for the big bad wolf.

It’s Homelamb. Of course.

Potential terrorist Nicholas Brody (Damian Lewis) is perfectly cast as a wolf in sheep’s clothing. The action focuses on earlier seriesof the conspiracy thriller (now into its third season) as CIA intelligence officer Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) tries to prove that Brody is in fact the big bad wolf…

