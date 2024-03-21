Kate Herron, who is best known for being at the helm of Loki, will direct the movie and co-write with Briony Redman, with the duo recently working together on a script for a Doctor Who episode.

Herron served as the executive producer and director of Loki season 1, as well as director on a handful of episodes of Netflix's Sex Education.

Redman is a BAFTA award winning writer whose work includes Run Toward Them and Forget Me Not.

Robbie's production company, LuckyChap, were also behind the 2023 hit Barbie movie, as well as Emerald Fennell's Saltburn.

LuckyChap saw incredible success with Barbie, which was nominated for Best Picture at the 2024 Oscars.

The Sims movie is said to be in early development, as per Variety.

The first Sims game was released in 2000 and has gone on to become a household name and brand, with multiple versions available across gaming platforms and more than 200 million copies sold.

At its core, The Sims is a simulation game in which players can play as a Sim with different skills, relationships and personality traits.

There is no real narrative to The Sims, with players being in control of their Sims, so there isn't much to note about what the film could be about.

Along with Robbie, Josey McNamara and Tom Ackerley will also produce with Vertigo Entertainment's Roy Lee.

