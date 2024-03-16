Karen Gillan as Nebula Marvel Studios

Gillan has previously expressed an interest in playing classic Batman foe Poison Ivy in a future DC film – something which has naturally captured the imagination of fans around the world – and in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she was asked if she'd been inundating Gunn with requests to play the character.

"The fact that Nebula turned into 10 years of work is the greatest thing that’s happened to me," was her response.

"So I like to leave things up to the universe a little bit and see what happens, but I would absolutely love to work with James again. He’s the best."

Now, while those comments don't exactly tease that a cast announcement is imminent, it is clear that Gillan would still have more than a little interest in teaming up with Gunn again for a new DC project.

She originally made the Poison Ivy comments during an interview with Total Film magazine back in 2023, saying: "I always thought that Poison Ivy was really fun. So maybe something like that would be cool."

She added at the time: "Honestly, if James asked me to play an alien that sits in the background of a shot and doesn’t talk, I would say yes [laughs]. Because working with him has been one of the great joys of my career so far."

Gillan will next be seen in the mystery thriller film Sleeping Dogs alongside Russell Crowe, while she will also star with Hugh Bonneville and fellow Doctor Who alumnus Alex Kingston in Steven Moffat's upcoming ITVX comedy-drama Douglas is Cancelled which will arrive at some point later in 2024.

