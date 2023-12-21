Joe Keery and Camila Morrone in first look at crime romance Marmalade
The Stranger Things and Daisy Jones and the Six stars play a Bonnie and Clyde-esque couple in the new film.
First-look images have been revealed for Joe Keery and Camila Morrone's new film, which is being called an "edge-of-your-seat crime-tinged romance tale".
The movie, Marmalade, sees Stranger Things star Keery play Baron, a man who has recently been incarcerated and who strikes up a friendship with his cellmate Otis, played by Aldis Hodge (Black Mirror).
Otis has a well-versed history of prison breaks, so the pair hatch an escape plan together. While doing so, Baron tells Otis the story of how he met the love of his life, Marmalade, played by Daisy Jones and the Six's Morrone.
Throughout the film, he fills Otis in on their Bonnie and Clyde-style scheme to rob a bank in order to care for his sick mother and give the couple the life they’ve always dreamed of.
The first-look images give us our initial glimpses of Keery, Morrone and Hodge in character, as well as giving us a sense of the movie's style.
Marmalade comes from writer/director Keir O'Donnell, who previously wrote A Case of You and has starred in films and series including High Desert, The Dry, Legion, Fargo, American Sniper and Dawn of the Planet of the Apes.
This will be the next project fans will see Keery in, after the star has finished appearing in Fargo season 5, which is still airing episodes weekly.
He will then be returning as Steve in the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, which looks set to be an emotional ending for our favourites in Hawkins.
When asked whether there will be any tears in the show's final season, executive producer Shawn Levy told RadioTimes.com: "Big tears, lots of them."
Marmalade will be released on digital platforms on 12th February 2024. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.
