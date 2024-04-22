From established shows like Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap and Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, to newer plays like the Hills of California and Standing at the Sky’s Edge, you can find a range of prices to suit every budget – including savings of up to 68% off.

You can even get your hands on discounts for some of the year’s most anticipated musicals including Hello, Dolly! starring Imelda Staunton, and Kiss Me, Kate featuring Adrian Dunbar.

Following the launch, Ryan Woods, Commercial Director for London Theatre Direct, said: "We are proud to once again be presenting the biggest Spring Spectacular campaign for London theatre, offering our audiences the opportunity to experience the very best shows, from the best seats at the best prices! The variety of productions in the West End has never been greater with the world class productions that the UK is renowned for featuring international stars and talent."

So if you’d like to pick up a spectacular saving in this new spring sale, here’s what you need to know.

Shop theatre deals at London Theatre Direct

What is the London Theatre Direct Spring Spectacular?

The Spring Spectacular is a campaign from the West End ticketing site London Theatre Direct.

It offers exclusive prices for more than 40 West End shows as well as a number of deals, such as 34% off Sister Act tickets or 42% off Frozen.

What savings can you get in the London Theatre Direct Spring Spectacular?

A total of 47 shows have taken part in this exclusive spring campaign. Here’s a look at just some of the prices on offer:

