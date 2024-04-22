Get over 40% off The Mousetrap tickets, Frozen and more in new West End theatre sale
London Theatre Direct is lifting the velvet rope and making the West End that bit more accessible this spring with a new limited-time sale.
This week, the ticketing site has launched its Spring Spectacular campaign: offering customers exclusive deals and prices for more than 40 West End performances.
From established shows like Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap and Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, to newer plays like the Hills of California and Standing at the Sky’s Edge, you can find a range of prices to suit every budget – including savings of up to 68% off.
You can even get your hands on discounts for some of the year’s most anticipated musicals including Hello, Dolly! starring Imelda Staunton, and Kiss Me, Kate featuring Adrian Dunbar.
Following the launch, Ryan Woods, Commercial Director for London Theatre Direct, said: "We are proud to once again be presenting the biggest Spring Spectacular campaign for London theatre, offering our audiences the opportunity to experience the very best shows, from the best seats at the best prices! The variety of productions in the West End has never been greater with the world class productions that the UK is renowned for featuring international stars and talent."
So if you’d like to pick up a spectacular saving in this new spring sale, here’s what you need to know.
Shop theatre deals at London Theatre Direct
What is the London Theatre Direct Spring Spectacular?
The Spring Spectacular is a campaign from the West End ticketing site London Theatre Direct.
It offers exclusive prices for more than 40 West End shows as well as a number of deals, such as 34% off Sister Act tickets or 42% off Frozen.
What savings can you get in the London Theatre Direct Spring Spectacular?
A total of 47 shows have taken part in this exclusive spring campaign. Here’s a look at just some of the prices on offer:
- Mrs Doubtfire – Premium seats from £50, £60 and £70
- The Book of Mormon – Tickets from £25
- TINA: The Tina Turner Musical – Get up to 30% off
- Mean Girls The Musical – Tickets from £28
- Harry Potter and The Cursed Child – Tickets from £30
- Frozen – Save up to 42%
- Sister Act – Get up to 38% off
- Back to the Future – Tickets from £24
- Matilda The Musical – Tickets from £25
- Phantom of the Opera – Tickets from £31
- Moulin Rouge – Tickets from £25
- Standing at Sky's Edge – Save up to 40%
- The Mousetrap – Get up to 48% off
- Fawlty Towers – Tickets from £19
- Hello, Dolly! – Tickets from £25
