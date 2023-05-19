2024 marks 50 years of punk band The Stranglers, and they truly are a band which spans generations. To celebrate five decades creating music, The Stranglers have announced the Fifty Years In Black Anniversary Tour. The UK and Ireland tour will visit cities up and down the country, from Glasgow to London, and we have everything you need to know to snap up tickets.

One day, many moons ago, one of our RadioTimes.com writers was helping their grandparents clear out their attic and they stumbled across one of their dad’s old satchels. On it were four The Stranglers badges, including a lovely one of a rat enjoying the sunset (Rattus Norvegicus). They took the badges, naturally, and pinned them to their own rucksack.

The Stranglers were formed in 1974 when drummer Jet Black sold his ice cream van to start a band. The group supported the likes of Patti Smith and The Ramones, and released their debut album Rattus Norvegicus in 1977 which featured the hit single Peaches.

The album No More Heroes followed in late 1977, earning The Stranglers another hit single with the title track, and the album Black and White came the next year in 1978. 1982 saw their biggest hit single yet, Golden Brown, which came from the album La Folie. As punk music began to fade away, the band persevered, exploring synthesisers and other sounds.

As well as their punk music, The Stranglers were punk in nature, too. The new-wave band have been in altercations with both The Clash and The Sex Pistols, they were arrested in France for starting a riot, wanted by Swedish gangs, and in one infamous tale, they gaffer-taped a French journalist up the Eiffel Tower.

Who is in the current The Stranglers line-up?

In 2021, The Stranglers released their 18th studio album, Dark Matters, which reached the number four spot in the UK album charts. The album was their last to feature the keyboardist Dave Greenfield who passed away in 2020.

With Jet Black retiring from the band in 2015, too, The Stranglers current line-up is Jean-Jacques Burnel (an original member), Baz Warne, Jim Macaulay, and Toby Hounsham.

The Stranglers have shows in France and Italy in 2023, and they will be coming to the UK and Ireland at the beginning of next year to delight fans of all generations.

How much do The Stranglers UK and Ireland tour tickets cost?

At the time of writing, you can secure tickets for The Stranglers' 50th anniversary tour from £37.50 for seats and £37.50 for standing at arenas where it's available, such as Usher Hall in Edinburgh. This price doesn't include the booking fee.

How to get The Stranglers UK and Ireland tour 2024 tickets

Photo by Lorne Thomson/Redferns

Presale tickets for The Stranglers UK and Ireland shows went on sale on Wednesday 17th May at 9am.

General on sale is happening right now, having gone live at 9am this morning (Friday 19th May).

As this is a special 50th anniversary tour, we imagine every man and his dog (certainly dads up and down the UK and Ireland) will want to see The Stranglers. So, we’ve put together some top tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue and secure tickets.

