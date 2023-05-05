The Road to Wembley is a six-date tour, heading to cities including Glasgow, Leeds, Dublin and Birmingham – and it will, of course, conclude at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Maisie Peters has had a whirlwind few years to say the very least, from considering Ed Sheeran as a friend and completing a run of UK shows, to being confirmed as a headliner at The Great Escape Festival in Brighton and announcing a second album. Now, Peters is embarking on The Road to Wembley Tour: a series of UK and Ireland shows to preempt her huge Wembley Stadium gig.

If you’re a fan of Peters, you’ll be counting down the days until the West Sussex singer’s second album, The Good Witch, is released on 16th June. The singer has already teased us with the singles Lost the Breakup and Body Better, the latter being described as her most honest song ever.

Speaking about the new album on Twitter, Peters said: “My second album, The Good Witch, out June 16th 2023. The truest reflection of my life in the last year, and the most magic body of work I have ever made, I can’t wait for it to be ours."

Peters has been in the music scene for quite a while considering she’s only 22-years young, and has been writing music for even longer. She wrote her first song at age nine, and began busking in Brighton and uploading original songs to YouTube aged 15.

Back in 2017, Peters independently released her debut single Place We Were Made, and a couple of months later released her second single, Birthday. The two songs hit it off in the indie-pop circles of the mid 2010s, and her first single was named BBC Music Introducing's Song of the Week in early 2018.

Is Peters coming to a city near you this year? There’s only one way to find out.

If you’re intrigued to know if tickets for Peters’s Wembley Stadium concert are still available (the pot of gold at the end of The Road to Wembley rainbow!), then let us put you out of your misery. You can still snap up tickets!

3 Nov 2023 — London, OVO Arena Wembley

When do tickets go on sale for Maisie Peters UK live tour 2023?

Peters classes artists like Taylor Swift, Lily Allen and Girls Aloud amongst her favourite acts and inspirations, so be sure to expect plenty of girl-power anthems and candid tunes.

General on sale for Peters’s The Road to Wembley tour is happening right now, having gone live at 10am this morning (Friday 5th May).

The O2 Priority pre-sale took place from Wednesday 3rd May at 10am until 9am this morning.

How does Maisie Peters know Ed Sheeran?

Few people can consider one of the world's best-selling music artists among their group of friends, but Peters can. Peters is supporting Sheeran for a few legs of his Mathematics tour, and is currently signed to his Gingerbread Man Records label. It was with his label that Peters released her debut studio album, You Signed Up For This.

The album went straight to number two on the Official Albums Chart, and was the top-selling album in the UK independent record stores for that week.

Let’s see how you can get tickets to see Peters perform live in the UK and Ireland.

