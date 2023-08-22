We’ve got classic track days with everything from Yamaha’s to E-bikes and dirt bike adventures for those who want a bumpier ride. Plus, rides for beginners and juniors to get a taste of their first motorcycle experience.

Or, if you prefer to keep your feet on the ground, you can also find visits to motorcycle museums and race days. But if you’re nervous, remember that all track experiences are run by experts and come with a safety briefing.

Ok, we’ll stop hogging you, off you go and read the best motorbike experiences in the UK.

Best UK motorbike experiences at a glance:

Visit to The National Motorcycle Museum for Two, £30

British Superbike Tickets for Two, £99

Junior E-Bike Motocross Experience, £149

Motorcycle Trials Bike Experience Day for Absolute Beginners, £150

Off Road Dirt Bike Experience Day for One, £260

Three Hour Harley Davidson Pillion Ride Out with Lunch, £479

Ride a Top UK Circuit with The Yamaha Motorcycle Track Experience, £899

Best UK motorbike experiences to try in 2023

Motorcycle Trials Bike Experience Day for Absolute Beginners

Virgin Experience Days

If it’s always been your dream to ride a motorcycle, then what’s stopping you? In Ribble Valley, you can hop on a bike and go on an off-road adventure with literally no prior experience. On this 100-acre base, you can learn the art of trials by taking on a mix of man-made and natural obstacles, all with the help of a friendly team who will provide you with gear, training and even lunch.

Buy Motorcycle Trials Bike Experience Day for Absolute Beginners for £150 at Virgin Experience Days

Three Hour Harley Davidson Pillion Ride Out with Lunch

Virgin Experience Days

Ride one of the most iconic motorbikes of all time with this Harley Davidson Pillion Ride. To start the day, you’ll be kitted out in classic biker grab – gloves, a helmet and a leather jacket – before heading off on a tour of the countryside. Then, it’s time to stop for lunch at the Goodwood Aerodrome, where you can take pictures and ask plenty of questions before heading back.

Buy Three Hour Harley Davidson Pillion Ride Out with Lunch for £479 at Virgin Experience Days

Visit to The National Motorcycle Museum for Two

Virgin Experience Days

The National Motorcycle Museum, AKA heaven for petrolheads, is home to over 1,000 fully restored machines, making it Britain’s largest collection of motorbikes. Throughout your visit, you can walk through the history of British motorcycle manufacturing and learn about the so-called “60 Glorious Years” as well as getting up close to priceless bikes from before World War One. Perfect for history and vehicle buffs, this is not a visit you’ll want to miss.

Buy Visit to The National Motorcycle Museum for £30 at Virgin Experience Days

Off Road Dirt Bike Experience Day for One

Virgin Experience Days

Get the ultimate dirt bike experience with this trip over the beautiful (and bumpy) Berwyn Mountains. Located in the Snowdonia Mountain range, you’ll get stunning views while enjoying the adrenaline rush of the off-road series of challenges. The team of experts will be there to coach everyone from nervous beginners to seasoned racers.

Buy Off Road Dirt Bike Experience Day for £260 at Virgin Experience Days

Ride a Top UK Circuit with The Yamaha Motorcycle Track Experience

Virgin Experience Days

Feel the unmatched power of the Yamaha R7 with this racing experience. With dozens of tracks across the country available, including the world-famous Brands Hatch, you could be speeding along on the ride of a lifetime.

Buy The Yamaha Motorcycle Track Experience for £899 at Virgin Experience Days

Junior E-Bike Motocross Experience

Virgin Experience Days

Get your little ones into the two-wheeled club with this junior E-bike experience. Once your child completes their training, which includes learning to throttle, break and accelerate, they’ll have the makings of a motocross prodigy.

Buy Junior E-Bike Motocross Experience for £149 at Virgin Experience Days

British Superbike Tickets for Two

Getty

This voucher is perfect for race fans as it can be used on any British Superbike Day across the country. All you have to do is pick the race you’d like to attend and then you’re in for an action-packed weekend of two-wheeled thrills.

Buy British Superbike Tickets for £99 at Into The Blue

