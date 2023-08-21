The actor is making his return to the West End for the first time since his Duke of York solo act in 2009 and will be joined by Adam Ben-David on piano, who described working with Patinkin as on his “bucket list”.

Patinkin is probably best known as the swashbuckling swordsman, Inigo Montoya, from 1987’s The Princess Bride, but you may also know him as Saul Berenson in Homeland or Doctor Jeffrey Geiger in Chicago Hope – for which he won an Emmy. For the Barbara Streisand fans, he also appeared in the romantic drama film Yentl, and shared a screen with Madonna in Dick Tracy.

However, when it comes to the stage, his career began 43 years ago, when he starred in the first performance of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Evita. For the part of Che he won a Tony Award and was soon after nominated again for playing George in the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, Sunday in the Park with George. His other stage credits include Compulsion, Paradise Found, Enemy of the People, The Secret Garden, Hamlet, and so much more.

More like this

In short, this man is an absolute icon, and you can catch him live this November by grabbing tickets today, here’s what you need to know.

Buy Mandy Patinkin tickets at London Theatre Direct

When can I see Mandy Patinkin live in concert 2023?

This titan of the stage and screen will be coming to the West End from 7th to 19th November. There are just eight shows booked across the two weeks: four of them evening weekday performances and four of them weekend matinees. Here’s the full list of dates and times:

8pm, 7th November 2023

8pm, 9th November 2023

3pm, 11th November 2023

3pm, 12th November 2023

8pm, 14th November 2023

8pm, 16th November 2023

3pm, 18th November 2023

3pm, 19th November 2023

Where can I see Mandy Patinkin live in concert 2023?

Joan Martin

Patinkin will be taking his talents to the historic Lyric Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue. Found in the very heart of London’s West End, you’ll have no problem getting there, as the nearest tube stations are Piccadilly Circus (on the Bakerloo and Piccadilly lines), Leicester Square (Northern and Piccadilly lines) and Tottenham Court Road (Elizabeth, Central and Northern Lines).

Buy Mandy Patinkin tickets at London Theatre Direct

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How much does it cost to see Mandy Patinkin live in concert?

Ticket prices start at £24 for the weekday performance and £30 for the weekend. Then, the cost goes up to £90 and £102 for prime seats in the stalls.

How to get tickets to see Mandy Patinkin live in concert 2023

Tickets are on sale now at London Theatre Direct. Remember that there are only eight shows available so you’ll have to be quick if you want to grab a spot.

Buy Mandy Patinkin tickets at London Theatre Direct

Advertisement

Theatre fans! We've got the best tips for West End theatre etiquette as well as the best UK pantomimes going on this winter. Plus, how to get tickets to see Disney in concert.