The C’est La Vie arena tour will be supported by The Lightning Seeds (of Three Lions fame), and will feature some of their greatest hits, like Our House and It Must Be Love, as well as tracks from their upcoming studio album. Teasing their new album on Twitter, the band posted : “Please allow us to introduce ourselves… we're back in the studio recording the new album… this one sounds about finished?!?”

For a long while, six-piece band Madness were up there with our top live performers. We saw the Camden Town band headline Y Not Festival in Derbyshire in 2016, and the energy from Suggs and the rest of the band was unmatched — exactly what we’d expect from the rockers who have been performing live since their formation in 1976. Now, Madness have announced a brand new tour for the end of 2023: the C’est La Vie arena tour.

Madness have been performing together for almost half a century now, from being at the forefront of the 1970s ska revival to embracing Motown and Pop in the 1980s. The titans were formed in 1976 by Lee Thompson, Mike Barson and Chris Foreman, and Graham McPherson (Suggs), Mark Bedford, Dan Woodgate and Chas Smith joined soon after. A few name changes ensued, but the six-piece settled on Madness in 1978.

Madness’s debut single The Prince was a tribute to the Jamaican ska pioneer Prince Buster, and their second single, One Step Beyond, was a cover of one of Prince Buster’s tracks. As the late ‘70s and '80s progressed, Madness bagged top 10 hits with the singles My Girl, House of Fun, Our House and It Must Be Love. Their early '80s albums, Absolutely and 7, also reached the top five in the UK.

Now more of a pop band than a ska one, Madness continue to provide top-tapping, singalong hits which still stay true to the band’s origins – which is why Madness are one of the funnest acts to see live! Let’s find out how you can secure tickets to see them this year.

Are Madness touring the UK in 2023?

Getty / Cristina Andina

The north Londoners announced earlier this year that they were hitting the road in summer 2023, and have since confirmed they’ll be performing a 13-date UK tour in November and December later on in the year. Speaking about the winter tour, Madness said: “WOT-a-tour this promises to be! We can't wait to be back out on the road, doing what we love best. Roll on November.”

Where can I see Madness perform live in 2023?

The C’est La Vie arena tour will kick off in Aberdeen at the end of November and conclude at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham in the middle of December. Here’s everything you need to know.

Madness ticket prices: how much do Madness tickets cost?

Ticket prices for Madness start from £32.50 for seats and £42.50 for standing, not including a booking fee. Ticket costs will vary depending on the location and venue, with some places, such as London, charging slightly more.

How to get Madness 2023 UK tour tickets

My Girl's mad at me (because we didn't get Madness tickets!). Don't miss out on the opportunity to see the ska revival band live at a UK arena near you.

General on sale is taking place right now, having gone live at 9:30am this morning (Friday 28th April).

Tickets are on sale at The Ticket Factory and See Tickets, with The Ticket Factory hosting the Birmingham date, and See Tickets hosting all of the UK dates. Both ticketing sites released the tickets at the same time (9:30am on this lovely April morning).

