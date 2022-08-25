Muse announce 2023 UK tour dates — here's how to get tickets

Formed in Teignmouth, Devon, Muse are a multi-award-winning progressive rock band with a huge worldwide following. After releasing their latest album — Will of the People — the band have announced a globe-trotting tour of the same name.

Muse's Will of the People tour is set to rock the UK next year, so if you're keen to see Muse live and in the flesh, you've come to the right place. Our complete guide tells you when, where and how to get tickets for the band's huge upcoming UK shows.

There are several landmark gigs planned as part of the tour, with the first UK leg seeing the Devon rockers to return home, headlining Home Park Stadium in Plymouth.

The band hasn't toured since 2019, so for Muse fans, these gigs will be must-see events and a rare opportunity to see Matt Bellamy and co in the flesh.

Known for tracks like Supermassive Black Hole and Starlight, the band have — remarkably — won the Grammy for Best Rock Album twice. First with 2011's The Resistance and then with Drones in 2016.

Read on for the latest info and advice on how to get tickets and where to see the UK shows.

When is Muse's UK tour?

Starting in late May 2023, the UK legs of the Will of the People tour will take in Plymouth, Huddersfield, Glasgow and Milton Keynes.

Here's a full list of the UK 2023 tour dates and venues:

27th May 2023 — Home Park Stadium, Plymouth

20th June 2023 — John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield

23rd June 2023 — Bellahouston Park, Glasgow

25th June 2023 — Milton Keynes Bowl

When do Muse 2023 UK tour tickets go on sale?

Presale tickets for the Muse UK tour go on sale today (Thursday 25th August) at 9am, with the presale lasting until Friday 26th August at 8am.

Then, the general sale starts on Friday morning at 9am, 26th August.

How to get tickets for the Muse 2023 UK tour

Those who've already bought the Will of the People album will be able to access the presale on Thursday morning. If you haven't, you'll have to wait for the general sale, but we expect these tickets to be in high demand so do bear the following tips in mind.

Ideally, when joining the general sale you'll want to head onto the Ticketmaster site before the stated 9am kick-off time. This will guarantee you a place in the queue and give you a better chance of getting tickets in the initial release.

If Muse UK tour tickets are must-haves for you, then it's well worth going a bit early for a place in the general sale. Otherwise, you'll be forced to buy resale tickets at an inflated price.

