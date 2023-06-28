The Hives will be heading on their The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons tour from March next year in support of their sixth studio album of the same name. Don’t worry, though, guitarist Niklas Almqvist (whose registered pseudonym is Randy Fitzsimmons) will be performing with The Hives.

How do you find new artists or tracks to listen to? Is it through word-of-mouth or suggestions on music streaming services? Or perhaps it’s on gaming platforms. FIFA is one of the best ways to uncover new artists and listen to some of your existing favourites, and if you’ve played Rock Band, Forza Horizon, Grand Theft Auto or Kinect Sports: Season Two, you’ve more than likely heard of The Hives. You might have also heard of The Hives simply from them being a sensational rock band.

Originally a garage rock band, The Hives released the demo Sounds Like Sushi, as well as two EPs, Oh Lord! When? How? and A.K.A. I-D-I-O-T, and a debut studio album, Barely Legal, during the 1990s. However, it was the 2000 album Veni Vidi Vicious which shot The Hives to mainstream success, and helped the five-piece gain their title of leaders of the post-punk/indie rock revival, along with The Strokes and The White Stripes.

The Hate to Say I Told You So singers have won multiple awards including Best International Band at the 2003 NME Awards, as well as five Swedish Grammis.

Are The Hives still together?

Of course! The band have been busy supporting Arctic Monkeys on their UK and Ireland tour, with their next gig being Arctic Monkeys’ Glasgow date on the 25th June.

In May this year, The Hives confirmed The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons would be released in August, much to fans’ excitement, as it marked their first new release in four years. We’ve also had the pleasure of listening to two singles from the upcoming album, Bogus Operandi (the album’s lead single) and Countdown to Shutdown.

Who is the singer of The Hives?

Per Almqvist (also known as Howlin' Pelle Almqvist) is The Hives’ lead vocalist, and he’s joined by Nicholaus Arson (real name Niklas Almqvist) on guitar, rhythm guitarist Vigilante Carlstroem (Mikael Karlsson), Chris Dangerous (Christian Grahn) on drums, and The Johan and Only (Johan Gustafsson) playing bass guitar.

The Hives have treated us with their extensive UK and Ireland tour dates: the Swedish band will kick off the 2024 in Leeds and conclude with a night at London’s Eventim Apollo. Let’s take a look at the complete dates and venues to see if The Hives will be rocking out at a city near you.

How to get The Hives UK tour tickets

Pre-sale for The Hives is live right now, with tickets having been released at 10am this morning (Wednesday 28th June).

General on sale will happen two days later on Friday 30th June, also at 10am.

