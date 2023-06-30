Django Django announce 2023 UK tour dates – here's how to get tickets today
If listening to British art rock is your default, then you’ll love Django Django. The genre-bending indie band are going on tour this winter following the release of their new album Off Planet, here’s everything you need to know.
This month, the full release of Django Django’s fifth studio album, Off Planet, came out. Described as an “album in four parts” with each part representing a different planet, this album was the band’s most ambitious project to date.
Now, they’re doubling down on the good news with a recently announced tour taking place this winter. The British quartet will be bringing their latest works to audiences across Australia and Europe from October and November, before ending up in the UK this December.
For just four shows, Django Django will be coming to major music venues in the UK and Ireland including London’s KOKO and Dublin’s Button Factory.
The foursome, made up of David Maclean, Vincent Neff, Jimmy Dixon and Tommy Grace, last toured the UK in 2021 following the release of their last album, Glowing In The Dark, but they’ve been booked at festivals and music clubs in the year since.
The band’s self-titled debut album came out in 2012 and quickly earned them acclaim by being nominated for the Mercury Music Prize and reaching 33 on the UK albums chart. The song Hail Bop was even used in football video game FIFA 13, and Waveforms appeared in Grand Theft Auto V.
More like this
Their second and third albums both reached the top 20 on the albums charts, asserting the band as huge contributors to art and indie rock. If you want to catch them live this winter, here’s how you can get tickets.
Buy Django Django tickets at Ticketmaster
When and where is Django Django playing in their 2023 UK tour?
The quartet will be kicking off their winter tour in Newstead, Australia before heading over to Europe in November. The band will then be stopping in Germany and France on their way to the UK and Ireland for four shows from the 10th to the 16th of December – here are the full details.
- 10th Dec 2023 – Bristol, SWX
- 13th Dec 2023 – Manchester, New Century Hall
- 14th Dec 2023 – London, KOKO
- 16th Dec 2023 – Dublin, Button Factory
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
How much do Django Django tickets cost?
Standard admission tickets go between £22 and £27 depending on the venue, with London's KOKO being the most expensive.
How to get Django Django tickets to their 2023 UK tour
Tickets are on sale now, having gone live at 10am today (Friday, 30th June).
If you want to improve your chances of grabbing a spot, make sure you read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.
Buy Django Django tickets at Ticketmaster
We've got all the best music in our Going Out section, from the best UK festivals to how much are ABBA Voyage tickets? Plus, you can check out our tips for West End theatre etiquette.