For just four shows, Django Django will be coming to major music venues in the UK and Ireland including London’s KOKO and Dublin’s Button Factory.

The foursome, made up of David Maclean, Vincent Neff, Jimmy Dixon and Tommy Grace, last toured the UK in 2021 following the release of their last album, Glowing In The Dark, but they’ve been booked at festivals and music clubs in the year since.

The band’s self-titled debut album came out in 2012 and quickly earned them acclaim by being nominated for the Mercury Music Prize and reaching 33 on the UK albums chart. The song Hail Bop was even used in football video game FIFA 13, and Waveforms appeared in Grand Theft Auto V.

Their second and third albums both reached the top 20 on the albums charts, asserting the band as huge contributors to art and indie rock. If you want to catch them live this winter, here’s how you can get tickets.

When and where is Django Django playing in their 2023 UK tour?

The quartet will be kicking off their winter tour in Newstead, Australia before heading over to Europe in November. The band will then be stopping in Germany and France on their way to the UK and Ireland for four shows from the 10th to the 16th of December – here are the full details.

10 th Dec 2023 – Bristol, SWX

13 th Dec 2023 – Manchester, New Century Hall

14 th Dec 2023 – London, KOKO

16th Dec 2023 – Dublin, Button Factory

How much do Django Django tickets cost?

Standard admission tickets go between £22 and £27 depending on the venue, with London's KOKO being the most expensive.

How to get Django Django tickets to their 2023 UK tour

Tickets are on sale now, having gone live at 10am today (Friday, 30th June).

If you want to improve your chances of grabbing a spot, make sure you read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy Django Django tickets at Ticketmaster

