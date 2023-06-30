This tour announcement has come in the same week as Nam’s brand-new single House on a Hill, which will soon be followed by the full album later this year.

The 35-year-old called his upcoming release “The most ambitious album of my life,” and said it “deserves an incredible tour with all of you”.

Ambitious is certainly the word, as Nam’s world tour has over 66 dates planned across five continents. He’ll be heading to North and South America, Europe and Oceania from September 2023 to April 2024 before wrapping up in Asia with more yet-to-be-announced dates.

But, with over a decade spent in the music industry, you can’t say Nam's a stranger to ambition. After growing up in Atlanta, Georgia, Nam kickstarted a career in entertainment by posting YouTube videos of song covers. From this, the singer was invited to compete on the South Korean show, Star Audition: Birth of a Great Star 2.

In the years since, he’s secured international fame with singles like 2016’s Into You and 2017’s Cave Me In, on which he collaborated with singer Gallant and rapper Tablo. Nam also earned roles in Korean TV shows After School Club and The ASC After Show, as well as appearing on the Netflix series Somebody Feed Phil.

So if you want to see the person who’s made Forbes’ 30 under 30 list, GQ Korea’s man of the year, and racked up over a billion streams on Spotify, you’ve got just four chances. Here’s everything you need to know about how to get tickets.

The Lost on Me singer has a gigantic 66-date world tour planned for the next year. From this September he’ll be heading to over 20 states in the US before going to Canada, South America and finally ending up in Europe next February. During that time he’ll be stopping in the UK and Ireland for four shows, here are the dates and venues:

22 nd Mar 2024 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

24 th Mar 2024 – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre

25 th Mar 2024 – Manchester, Manchester Academy

26th Mar 2024 – London, Eventim Apollo

How much do Eric Nam tickets cost?

Ticket costs range between £32 and £39 depending on the venue.

Tickets for the House on a Hill tour are on sale now, having gone live at 10am this morning (Friday, 30th June). Make sure you don’t let this chance run away from you by reading our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy Eric Nam tickets at Ticketmaster

