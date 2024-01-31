Liam Gallagher and John Squire have announced they will be hitting the road for a tour later this year.

The former Oasis frontman and Stone Roses guitarist have already announced a joint album, which will land on 1st March, and they have now confirmed they'll be performing a string of shows just days later.

The duo revealed the news on Instagram last week, alongside the tour poster.

Fans might be expecting Gallagher and Squire to play some Oasis and Stone Roses tracks while on the road, but in a new interview with Radio X’s Johnny Vaughan, Gallagher revealed this will not be the case.

"Nah, not doing any of that," he said. "It’s gonna be just this album and maybe a few covers that we might get round to doing, but it won’t be our other bands and that, ‘cause that’s naff.

"No, them songs mean too much to me, man, for me to be howling over. I wouldn’t mind howling over the Oasis ones and that."

Read on for everything you need to know about the upcoming tour, including how to get tickets.

When is the Liam Gallagher and John Squire 2024 tour?

how to get liam gallagher definitely maybe uk tour tickets 2024
Liam Gallagher. Photo by Jaime Nogales/Medios y Media/Getty Images

The tour will begin in Glasgow in March 2024 and conclude in Brooklyn, New York, in April.

Read on for a full list of the dates and locations.

Liam Gallagher and John Squire 2024 tour dates and locations

The full dates and locations are as follows:

  • 13th March 2024 – Glasgow, Barrowland
  • 14th March 2024 – Wolverhampton, Civic Hall
  • 16th March 2024 – Dublin, Olympia
  • 18th March 2024 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall
  • 20th March 2024 – Manchester, O2 Apollo
  • 21st March 2024 – Manchester, O2 Apollo
  • 23rd March 2024 – Leeds, O2 Academy
  • 25th March 2024 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town
  • 26th March 2024 – London, Troxy
  • 2nd April 2024 – Paris, Salle Pleyel
  • 4th April 2024 – Berlin, Columbiahalle
  • 6th April 2024 – Milan, Fabrique
  • 11th April 2024 – Brooklyn, Paramount

How to buy tickets to Liam Gallagher and John Squire’s 2024 tour

The ticket pre-sale began at 9:30am on Wednesday 31st January.

The general sale will begin at 9:30am on Friday 2nd February and further ticket info can be found already.

Gallagher and Squire's site says tickets will be available "on a first come, first served basis".

