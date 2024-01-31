Liam Gallagher and John Squire 2024 tour: Dates, locations, ticket sale news
Why them? Why not.
Liam Gallagher and John Squire have announced they will be hitting the road for a tour later this year.
The former Oasis frontman and Stone Roses guitarist have already announced a joint album, which will land on 1st March, and they have now confirmed they'll be performing a string of shows just days later.
The duo revealed the news on Instagram last week, alongside the tour poster.
Fans might be expecting Gallagher and Squire to play some Oasis and Stone Roses tracks while on the road, but in a new interview with Radio X’s Johnny Vaughan, Gallagher revealed this will not be the case.
"Nah, not doing any of that," he said. "It’s gonna be just this album and maybe a few covers that we might get round to doing, but it won’t be our other bands and that, ‘cause that’s naff.
More like this
"No, them songs mean too much to me, man, for me to be howling over. I wouldn’t mind howling over the Oasis ones and that."
Read on for everything you need to know about the upcoming tour, including how to get tickets.
When is the Liam Gallagher and John Squire 2024 tour?
The tour will begin in Glasgow in March 2024 and conclude in Brooklyn, New York, in April.
Read on for a full list of the dates and locations.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Liam Gallagher and John Squire 2024 tour dates and locations
The full dates and locations are as follows:
- 13th March 2024 – Glasgow, Barrowland
- 14th March 2024 – Wolverhampton, Civic Hall
- 16th March 2024 – Dublin, Olympia
- 18th March 2024 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall
- 20th March 2024 – Manchester, O2 Apollo
- 21st March 2024 – Manchester, O2 Apollo
- 23rd March 2024 – Leeds, O2 Academy
- 25th March 2024 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town
- 26th March 2024 – London, Troxy
- 2nd April 2024 – Paris, Salle Pleyel
- 4th April 2024 – Berlin, Columbiahalle
- 6th April 2024 – Milan, Fabrique
- 11th April 2024 – Brooklyn, Paramount
How to buy tickets to Liam Gallagher and John Squire’s 2024 tour
The ticket pre-sale began at 9:30am on Wednesday 31st January.
The general sale will begin at 9:30am on Friday 2nd February and further ticket info can be found already.
Gallagher and Squire's site says tickets will be available "on a first come, first served basis".
Read more:
- Madonna set list for Celebration Tour 2023: Full list of songs being played
- Take That adds extra dates to 2024 UK tour – how to get tickets now
- Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour film setlist - Which songs got cut from the movie?
- How to get Bruce Springsteen UK tour tickets as Ticketmaster pre-sale goes live
- Get three months Audible free with this early Amazon Prime Day deal
- Queens of the Stone Age tour setlist
Check out more of our Radio coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.