Queens of the Stone Age tour setlist
The tour will kick off at Manchester AO Arena.
Ahead of headlining Download Festival 2024, and following the release of their eighth studio album In Times New Roman, Queens of the Stone Age are gearing up for a six-date UK & Ireland tour.
The End is Nero Tour will kick off at Manchester AO Arena on Tuesday 14th November, with the band then set to visit London, Glasgow, Birmingham and Stockton before concluding the tour in Dublin on Wednesday 22nd November.
The Seattle band formed in 1996 and have released a total of eight studio albums, meaning they have a whole heap of hits to choose from on this tour.
Read on for everything you need to know about the setlist.
Queens of the Stone Age tour setlist: List of songs being played
The band have been altering their setlist slightly on tour, adding in tracks such as Make It Wit Chu, Smile and other favourites to their sets.
The setlist for their most recent show in Berlin on Thursday 9th November was as follows:
- Smile
- Regular John
- No One Knows
- Smooth Sailing
- My God Is The Sun
- Emotion Sickness
- If I Had A Tail
- Time & Place
- Carnavoyeur
- The Way You Used to Do
- Better Living Through Chemistry
- Sick, Sick, Sick
- Negative Space
- Leg Of Lamb
- Made to Parade
- Make It Wit Chu
- Little Sister
- Encore
- God Is in the Radio
- I Sat by the Ocean
- Go With the Flow
- A Song for the Dead
