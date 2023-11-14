The Seattle band formed in 1996 and have released a total of eight studio albums, meaning they have a whole heap of hits to choose from on this tour.

Read on for everything you need to know about the setlist.

Queens of the Stone Age tour setlist: List of songs being played

The band have been altering their setlist slightly on tour, adding in tracks such as Make It Wit Chu, Smile and other favourites to their sets.

The setlist for their most recent show in Berlin on Thursday 9th November was as follows:

Smile

Regular John

No One Knows

Smooth Sailing

My God Is The Sun

Emotion Sickness

If I Had A Tail

Time & Place

Carnavoyeur

The Way You Used to Do

Better Living Through Chemistry

Sick, Sick, Sick

Negative Space

Leg Of Lamb

Made to Parade

Make It Wit Chu

Little Sister

Encore

God Is in the Radio

I Sat by the Ocean

Go With the Flow

A Song for the Dead

