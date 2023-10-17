The concerts also see Madonna pay tribute to lost artists, icons, and those who lost their lives to AIDS, whilst also paying tribute to the LGBTQ+ community.

Madonna's illustrious career means that she has a whole heap of hits to choose from on this tour, but what does she perform?

Madonna set list for Celebration Tour 2023: Full list of songs being played

Madonna performs during The Celebration Tour at The O2 Arena on October 15, 2023 in London, England. Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Live Nation

The following songs have been played by Madonna - in order - on her Celebration Tour 2023.

It’s a Celebration (video)

Nothing Really Matters

Everybody

Into the (Hollywood) Groove

Burning Up

Open Your Heart

Holiday (includes elements of I Want Your Love)

Intermission - In This Life

Live to Tell

Like a Prayer (including elements of Girl Gone Wild, Act of Contrition, Sam Smith's Unholy and Let’s Go Crazy)

Interlude - Blond Ambition (including elements of Living for Love, Peggy Lee's Fever, Erotica and Justify My Love)

Erotica/You Thrill Me

Justify My Love

Peggy Lee's Fever (cover)

Hung Up (including elements of Fever, Hung Up on Tokischa and Gangsta)

Bad Girl

Ballroom interlude (includes elements of Up Down Suite, Beyonce's Break My Soul (Queens Remix), Robbie Tronco's Walk 4 Me and Vogue)

Vogue

Human Nature

Crazy for You

The Beast Within

Die Another Day

Don’t Tell Me

Mother and Father

Little Star

Gloria Gaynor's I Will Survive (cover)

La Isla Bonita

Don’t Cry for Me Argentina

I Don’t Search I Find

Bedtime Story

Ray of Light

Rain

Like a Virgin (includes elements of Michael Jackson's Billie Jean and The Way You Make Me Feel, along with Angel)

Gimme All Your Luvin'/B***h I'm Madonna

Celebration/Music

These notes are based on the shows so far so do not be surprised if there are some surprises.

