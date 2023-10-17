Madonna set list for Celebration Tour 2023: Full list of songs being played
The Queen of Pop is back for a show-stopping world tour.
Despite some delays to its start, the Queen of Pop herself Madonna kicked off her long-awaited world tour The Celebration Tour on Saturday 14th October 2023.
The show is a celebration of Madonna's life and career so far, spanning four decades and encompassing numerous hit albums, singles and provocative pop culture moments.
The concerts also see Madonna pay tribute to lost artists, icons, and those who lost their lives to AIDS, whilst also paying tribute to the LGBTQ+ community.
Madonna's illustrious career means that she has a whole heap of hits to choose from on this tour, but what does she perform?
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Madonna set list for Celebration Tour 2023: Full list of songs being played
The following songs have been played by Madonna - in order - on her Celebration Tour 2023.
- It’s a Celebration (video)
- Nothing Really Matters
- Everybody
- Into the (Hollywood) Groove
- Burning Up
- Open Your Heart
- Holiday (includes elements of I Want Your Love)
- Intermission - In This Life
- Live to Tell
- Like a Prayer (including elements of Girl Gone Wild, Act of Contrition, Sam Smith's Unholy and Let’s Go Crazy)
- Interlude - Blond Ambition (including elements of Living for Love, Peggy Lee's Fever, Erotica and Justify My Love)
- Erotica/You Thrill Me
- Justify My Love
- Peggy Lee's Fever (cover)
- Hung Up (including elements of Fever, Hung Up on Tokischa and Gangsta)
- Bad Girl
- Ballroom interlude (includes elements of Up Down Suite, Beyonce's Break My Soul (Queens Remix), Robbie Tronco's Walk 4 Me and Vogue)
- Vogue
- Human Nature
- Crazy for You
- The Beast Within
- Die Another Day
- Don’t Tell Me
- Mother and Father
- Little Star
- Gloria Gaynor's I Will Survive (cover)
- La Isla Bonita
- Don’t Cry for Me Argentina
- I Don’t Search I Find
- Bedtime Story
- Ray of Light
- Rain
- Like a Virgin (includes elements of Michael Jackson's Billie Jean and The Way You Make Me Feel, along with Angel)
- Gimme All Your Luvin'/B***h I'm Madonna
- Celebration/Music
These notes are based on the shows so far so do not be surprised if there are some surprises.
Check out more of our Radio coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.