The pop sensation added a fifth London concert to The Celebration Tour only last week, having already sold out 36 shows across Europe and North America. The tour will see the 64-year-old taking a bow with all her classic hits, including Material Girl, Like a Prayer and Vogue.

Take some time to celebrate because Madonna has added a sixth UK date to her 2023 world tour. Following “sensational demand” for tickets, the pop star will be returning to the O2 this December to celebrate 40 years at the top - and RadioTimes.com is here to help you get tickets.

Madonna has been getting fans to express themselves since her debut tour – The Virgin Tour – in 1985. With over 700 shows, 11 concert tours and over $1 billion (over £811 million) earned from ticket sales, she is the highest-grossing female touring artist of all time.

In 2023, she’s bringing “the show [fans] have been waiting for" and commemorating her four decades of work in Barcelona, Paris and Amsterdam before finishing off in London’s O2 arena.

So forget about the bad times and get yourself ready to buy tickets. Here’s everything you need to know.

Buy Madonna tickets at Ticketmaster

Madonna: The Celebration Tour is the star’s first tour since the Madame X shows in 2019 and 2020. It will start in Vancouver on 15th July before heading over to major venues across Europe.

Here’s the date and venue for Madonna’s extra London show:

Tickets are few and far between for the rest of the London shows, but if you’re quick you might be able to make it to one of these dates:

Ticketing site Live Nation is also selling tickets to Madonna’s international dates. Here’s a list of European tour dates and venues:

General sale tickets for Madonna’s additional UK date go on sale today (Wednesday 1st February) at 9am. Don’t be against the music by missing out - here’s how you can beat the Ticketmaster queue.

