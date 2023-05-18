A highlight in the racing calendar, the Epsom Derby is a two-day festival featuring the historic Derby Stakes, or Betfred Derby: a race over one mile and four furlongs where the jockeys and horses compete to win over £850,000.

As June arrives, all the horse racing fans out there are getting ready to giddy on up to Surrey, as the Epsom Derby returns for another year.

The Derby is a group one flat race, meaning it features only highest-level thoroughbred horses on a completely flat run. It’s also one of the five British Classics, which are races restricted to horses aged three, the other Classics are run throughout the year at Newmarket, Doncaster, and another at Epsom.

The race dates back to 1780, where it was originally named for its sponsor, the Earl of Derby. The first race was won by Diomed, a horse who earned its owner Sir Charles Bunbury £1,065 in prize money.

Over the years, the Derby has become known as the richest flat race in Britain and was a favourite of the late Queen Elizabeth II, whose horses often ran in the Derby. It also spawned copycats in other countries, such as the Kentucky and Florida derbies, thanks to its enormous TV audience and popularity.

This year, around 100,000 people are expected to attend and you could still be one of them! There are still spots available for both days of the event so it’s time for you to saddle up and grab a ticket – we just hope it doesn’t rein.

The full Epsom Derby is spread across two days known as the Derby Festival. On both days, the racecourse comes to life with food stalls, bars and musical entertainment, as well as a packed line-up of racing.

Here’s what’s in store for you across both days.

Ladies Day – 2nd June

Despite the name, Ladies Days does not exclude the stallions amongst you. Instead, it’s a day that celebrates colour and fashion in equal measure to the sport, with the style awards given as much weighting as the packed racing schedule.

On Ladies Day, the doors open at 11am and the first of seven races starts from 2pm. The day includes the Group One Coronation Cup and the historic Betfred Oaks: another classic of the racing season which sees the best three-year-old fillies compete over a distance of one mile and four furlongs.

Plus, this year’s Ladies Day has entertainment from Radio 2 DJ Scott Mills.

Derby Day – 3rd June

Now for the big one. Day two is Derby Day which opens at 10:30am and features eight epic races from 12:50pm onwards.

At 1:30pm is the race everyone is there for, the Betfred Derby. Thought to be the greatest flat race in the world, and the most prestigious of the five classics, this race sees the group of three-year-old horses (colts and fillies) compete over a distance of one mile, four furlongs and 10 yards.

When it’s over, you’ve then got a range of handicap races and entertainment by Heart DJ Toby Anstis.

Where is the Epsom Derby 2023?

The Epsom Derby has been held every year since 1780 at Epsom Downs Racecourse in Surrey. The course is named after the North Downs hills surrounding it, which are free for members of the public to sit on and watch from during race weekend.

To get there, all you have to do is head to Epsom Station, where the race day shuttle buses can then take you to the course. Epsom is available on the South West and Southern Trainlines which means you can connect from both London Waterloo and Victoria. You can also drive, bus or, yes, helicopter although you will have to book a helipad beforehand – an issue we’re sure many of us can relate to.

Is there a dress code for the Epsom Derby?

There’s no dress code for racegoers who book tickets in the main grandstand. Instead, the course encourages visitors to come “dressed to feel your best”, and allows everything from trainers to tailcoats. But keep in mind there is a style award, with prizes on offer for the fanciest outfits – so if you need an incentive to splash out on a new dress, there’s one for you.

It’s a different story however if you book into the Queen Elizabeth II Stand. As the race was attended by the late Queen Elizabeth II for most of her reign, guests are required to wear “Morning Dress” on Derby Day. For men, this means a grey or black suit with a top hat, and for wome, this means a formal dress with either a hat or "substantial fascinator".

How much do Epsom Derby tickets cost?

Tickets prices for the Derby may change depending on which day you pick and where in the course you want to be.

For Ladies Day, the basic Grandstand tickets cost £70 each, while the Queen Elizabeth II stand costs £140.

For Derby Day, all the prices go up by roughly £10 with Grandstand seats costing £80, although if you book for 10 people or more you get a discount of £5 each. The Queen Elizabeth II stand costs £160 each.

You can also bag cheaper spots outside the main stand, including Upper Tattenham which sits on the side of the track, for £35, and the Lonsdale Enclosure which puts you in the area with the bookies and concession stands for £50.

Or, if you’re looking to spend more, you can also class up your day with one of the hospitality packages available. Whether it’s the Picnic Package, the Tattenham Straight, or the Moet & Chandon Dining Experience, all the hospitality tickets come with a ton of spectacular food, drink and views of the action.

Prices for these packages start at a £300 and go up to a whopping £939 – so let’s hope those bets come in!

How to get tickets to the Epsom Derby 2023

Tickets for the Epsom Derby are on sale now at The Jockey Club with space still available on both days. But beware, tickets are selling fast, so make like the wind bullseye!

