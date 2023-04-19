How to get tickets to the FA Cup Final 2023

After an action-packed season, Manchester City are set to face Sheffield United, while rivals Manchester United square up against Brighton.

This weekend is the semi-final of the FA Cup with two historic matches set to take Wembley Stadium by storm.

For Sheffield, this is the chance to make a giant killing win, and for Brighton, it’s the opportunity to get to the final for the first time since 1983. As for the Manchester sides, it’s the chance to once again battle it out for their beloved city.

The season so far has been packed with striking moments, like Wrexham’s victory over Coventry to get to the fourth round, and League Two side Grimsby making it to the quarter-finals. And of course, who could forget the Man United vs Fulham match which saw two players and a manager receive a red card?

As the oldest national football competition in the world, the FA Cup is always met with huge levels of anticipation. Last year for the 150th anniversary, titans Liverpool and Chelsea met at Wembley Stadium and, after a tense round of penalties, the Reds lifted the trophy for the eighth time.

This year is set to be just as exciting, so the RadioTimes.com team are on hand to help you tackle the task of getting tickets. We’ve got all the information you need about the final plus, how to get your hands on a last-minute spot.

Plus, we’ve also included a guide on how to get tickets to the Women’s FA Cup Final, which is taking place in early May.

So, whether getting to the final is a new interest or a life-long goal, we can tell you everything you need to know.

When and where is the FA Cup Final 2023?

The FA Cup Final is hosted every year in May or June at the 'Home of Football', Wembley Stadium. Here’s the official date and venue for this year.

3rd June 2023 – Wembley Stadium, London

As the largest stadium in the UK, the event is held in front of 90,000 fans and is an all-round day for football fans, complete with food, drink and live performances – last year the pre-match entertainment was made up of Pete Tong and RAYE.

To get to the Wembley you can take your pick of three train stations, all within a 20-minute walk of the stadium. Wembley Park is available on the Jubilee and Metropolitan lines, Wembley Stadium Station is accessible via Chiltern Railways (just one stop from London Marylebone), and Wembley Central is available on the Bakerloo and Overground lines, as well as Southern and West Midlands rail.

Who is playing in the FA Cup Final 2023?

We don’t yet know who’s made it to the final, with the semi-finals taking place this weekend (Saturday 22nd and Sunday 23rd April).

In the semi-finals are Manchester City, Sheffield United, Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion.

How to get tickets to the FA Cup Final 2023

Getting tickets to the FA Cup final is always a tricky affair as the majority of seats will go to fans or season ticket holders of the finalist clubs. To get them at face value, you often have to be considered a loyal fan and have proof that you’ve attended most of the matches for that season. There will also be lotteries and competitions nearer the final date, but of course these can be very unpredictable.

If you don’t fit this criteria, we would recommend taking a look at the resale site Livefootballtickets.com, which has a 4.6 star rating from Trustpilot. It's offering a range of seating options with prices starting from £725 – we realise tickets aren't cheap.

If you have the budget, you can also consider hospitality options from Club Wembley which will often include prime seating, access to bars and restaurants and even the chance to meet legendary football players. Prices for hospitality start £2,466 and go up as high as £37,200.

When and where is the Women’s FA Cup Final being played in 2023?

In another incredible season for women’s football, this year the Vitality Women's FA Cup Final has secured a record-breaking number of sales, with 65,000 tickets issued so far.

This year, the final will see defending champions Chelsea take on Man United after a tense season of 412 matches and 438 participating teams.

The 53rd FA Cup Final will take place at Wembley Stadium for the ninth time in women’s football history. Here’s the official date and venue:

14th May 2023 – Wembley Stadium, London

How to get tickets to the Women’s FA Cup Final 2023

Just 8,000 tickets have been issued to the clubs for this year’s final, meaning most of the tickets are available to buy for neutral fans.

Tickets are available on Club Wembley with prices starting at £15 (although these are very nearly sold out) and hospitality packages starting at £99.

