The ballot for tickets opened today and it's well worth trying your luck. Of course, if you're selected, you'll get access to face-value tickets for the greatest test series in cricket. If you don't get selected, then don't fret. We've found an alternative way that you can still see all the action.

Cricket's most legendary test series is already in the hearts and minds of fans. The first test is several months away, but it's time to grab your tickets to The Ashes 2023 right now.

England will be looking to turn the tables and make a statement comeback, after losing the 2021/22 Ashes series 4-0, with the final test ending in a draw. Meanwhile, Australia will be looking to press their advantage. Having won cricket's ultimate prize on Australian soil, they'll now aim to do so again in the UK.

Here's our guide to getting tickets and seeing the action unfold live and in person.

Buy hospitality tickets to The Ashes 2023 at KeithProwse.co.uk

Enter the ballot for tickets to The Ashes 2023 at Edgbaston.com

Enter the ballot for tickets to The Ashes 2023 at KiaOval.com

How to buy Ashes 2023 tickets to see England play Australia at home

There are two ways to get hold of tickets for the Ashes 2023. Firstly, you can register your interest and join the standard ticket ballot. This will bag you the cheapest tickets available, but you'll be going up against a lot of other ballot entrants and it's sheer luck as to whether you get a ticket. The ballot opened today, 21st September and closes on 18th October 2022.

Alternatively, to guarantee your seat, you can get a hospitality package. These cost a little more but come with some great perks and don't require a ballot application.

The Ashes 2023: what to expect from the series

Of course, with England not having won the prestigious trophy since 2015, Australia will once again enter the test series as favourites.

The last series saw England almost whitewashed, managing to scrape a draw in the fifth and final test to avoid a 5-0 drubbing at the hands of their fiercest cricketing rivals.

It will be Ben Stokes' first Ashes as England captain and England fans will surely be hoping that his leadership and the new coaching set-up can draw more out of stars like Joe Root and Jimmy Anderson.

The five tests will take place across the same five legendary cricketing venues that hosted the series back in 2019 — Old Trafford, Lords, The Oval, Edgbaston and Headingley.

