For those who don’t know, MotoGP is the premier world championship for motorcycle racing which, across the year, hosts 21 Grands Prix around the globe.

So far this year we’ve seen races in America, Argentina and throughout Europe, with the British Grand Prix next on the list.

Right now the leaderboard is being dominated by Francesco Bagnaia of the Ducati Lenovo Team, who has won four of this year’s races and secured five podium finishes. He is being followed by Jorge Martin of Prima Pramac Racing and Marco Bezzecchi of Mooney VR46 Racing Team.

However, the current standings could all change on the Silverstone circuit, as its well-known 18 bends have unseated many a driver in the past.

Although perhaps less known, MotoGP has been around for as long as Formula 1. First organised by the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme in 1949, the championships quickly became the pinnacle of two-wheeled motorsport.

Over the years, the Grand Prix has gone through different versions, with there even being a sidecar race that was abolished in the '90s. Now, it’s simply a high-octane non-stop series of laps from the world’s best motorcyclists. So if that’s something you’re interested in, here’s what you need to know.

What is the British MotoGP?

The British MotoGP is a motorcycling Grand Prix which takes place at the UK’s historic Silverstone race circuit. It’s a part of the motorcycle Grand Prix racing season, which is made up of 21 global races lasting from March to November each year.

Spread across three days, the British MotoGP features races from the top MotoGP division, as well as Moto 2, Moto 3 and Moto E (for electric bikes).

The event also includes a huge range of off-track entertainment such as stunt areas, musical acts, and even a LEGO building zone for the petrol heads in training.

Who is performing at the British MotoGP?

We predict a riot at this year’s British MotoGP, as the event’s line-up of musical acts includes Kaiser Chiefs, Razorlight, and Chase and Status.

On the Friday, visitors will be able to see Chase and Status host their DJ set. Meanwhile, on the Saturday, the main stage will host Kaiser Chiefs supported by indie band, Chappaqua Wrestling. Then, on Sunday, it’s NEVE followed by America singers Razorlight.

The Silverstone race is the ninth Grand Prix in the MotoGP season and takes place at the start of August. Here are the details:

4th – 6th August 2023 – Silverstone, Northamptonshire

Much like Formula 1, the event is spread across three days. The first day (Friday, 4th August) is dedicated to a number of free practice sessions, as well as the qualifying rounds for the MotoE race. The second (Saturday, 5th August) sees the rest of the qualifying rounds, the two races for MotoE, and the all-new Tissot Sprint for MotoGP. But all of this is just the build-up to Sunday, when the Moto 2, 3 and GP races take place and fans get to see the best racers in the world battle it out over 20 laps at 220mph.

How to get to Silverstone

The British MotoGP has been held at the iconic Silverstone racecourse since 2010. Every year, over 100,000 racing fans descend on the circuit to watch the racers take on its many twists and turns.

If you’re planning to be one of them this August, you can drive and park at either the official Silverstone car park, or Whittlebury Park over two miles away.

You can also get the train to Wolverton, which has direct services from London Euston, Birmingham New Street and Northampton Rail Stations, although you’ll have to then arrange a taxi or bus from there.

How to get tickets to the British MotoGP 2023

Tickets for the British MotoGP are still available on MotorsportTickets.com.

You can either buy an individual ticket for each day, or you can buy a three-day ticket, which gives you access to the whole weekend.

You can also choose between buying general admission tickets, which will mean you’ll have access to all the standing areas and will need to bring your own chairs if you want a seat, or you can get grandstands tickets or fan stands tickets, which will give you a prime view of a spot on the track.

How much do British MotoGP 2023 tickets cost?

Ticket prices range depending on which day you choose and where you want to sit. If you book on the Friday tickets cost £35, on the Saturday they costs £55 and on the Sunday the price jumps up to £95. If you want to book the whole race weekend however, you'll pay just a bit more at £110 for the three days. Then, if you’re looking for grandstands or fan stands seats, you’ll be paying upwards of £145 each.

