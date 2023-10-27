Cirque du Soleil's numerous shows, including Alegria, La Nouba and Mystère, have toured the world. Now their spellbinding production OVO is touring once again, after first launching in Montreal in 2009.

Their OVO show is truly a sight to behold. This show focuses entirely on the colourful life of insects; we're talking mighty crickets bouncing off trampolines and a hypnotic spider writhing in her web (after all, the clue's in the name- 'ovo' is Portuguese for 'egg').

Audiences can enjoy the crew using their acrobatic talents to showcase the personalities and abilities of different insect species.

Whether you want to bring the kids along, or you simply want to appease your inner child, the dazzling and colourful world of Cirque du Soleil: OVO won't disappoint. The show first opened in Montreal in 2009, but this run will see three new acts and characters, making OVO more exciting than ever.

More like this

So, if you want to be in with the chance of witnessing the new and improved show, read on... and prepare to be amazed.

Here at RadioTimes.com, we're all about staying ahead of the curve when it comes to the latest tickets announced. Check out our guides on how to get Blue tickets and how to get Bombay Bicycle Club tickets to ensure your 2024 is filled with live music.

Buy Cirque du Soleil: OVO tickets at Ticketmaster

Cirque du Soleil are really going all out for their latest tour of the OVO production. 2024 will see them perform a whopping 36 shows across the UK and Ireland, visiting major cities including Manchester, Birmingham and Dublin.

Here's a full list of dates and venues for their UK and Ireland tour:

Buy Cirque du Soleil: OVO tickets at Ticketmaster

When do Cirque du Soleil: OVO tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets for Cirque du Soleil: OVO will go on sale at 10am on Friday 27th October and can be bought from the Ticketmaster website. On the website, you'll also find a whole host of special packages, including Meet and Greet packages and VIP packages.

There are various pre-sales happening throughout the week, including the Three+ presale, Cirque Club pre-sale, venue pre-sale and O2 pre-sale. Not all pre-sales are applicable to all shows, further details can be found on the Ticketmaster website.

Buy Cirque du Soleil: OVO tickets at Ticketmaster

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to get Cirque du Soleil: OVO tickets?

Although tickets may be high in demand, there are a couple of tips and tricks that can boost your chances of getting a ticket.

Always make sure that you know your account details on Ticketmaster before tickets go on sale, and you should also log on before tickets go on sale (we recommend at least 10 minutes before) to increase your chances of snagging a ticket.

For more top tips, check out our advice on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy Cirque du Soleil: OVO tickets at Ticketmaster

How much are Cirque du Soleil: OVO tickets?

The cost of your ticket will depend on the venue you choose. Starting prices for venues are as follows:

Glasgow, OVO Hydro – £47.10

Manchester, AO Arena – £47.95

Leeds, First Direct Arena – £47.95

Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena Liverpool – £53.40

Dublin, 3Arena – €46.20

Birmingham, Utilita Arena Birmingham – £47.55

These are the cheapest ticket options at each venue, but bear in mind that prices may vary depending on your chosen seats.

There's also the option to snag a Meet and Greet package, which start at £143.70, (or €124.70 if you're catching one of the Dublin shows), as well as a Meet and Greet upgrade, which doesn't include the price of a ticket and costs £43.

Buy Cirque du Soleil: OVO tickets at Ticketmaster

Advertisement

If you're a Cirque du Soleil fan, chances are you enjoy a trip to the theatre. If this sounds like you, we've put together a complete guide to Mamma Mia the musical, as well as how to get tickets to the new The Devil Wears Prada musical.