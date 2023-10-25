How to get Bombay Bicycle Club UK tour tickets as pre-sale goes live today
If you missed their surprise slot at Reading and Leeds festival this year, don't worry – Bombay Bicycle Club are heading on tour once again.
When you think of UK indie at its prime, you can't not think about Bombay Bicycle Club. The bright, summery sounds of this band from Crouch End were, and still are, the soundtrack to many a picnic, road trip or indie club night.
Named after a now-defunct Indian restaurant chain, Bombay Bicycle Club has become a genre-defining band of British indie music. They've experimented with different genres throughout the years, from the indie rock of I Had the Blues but I Shook Them Loose to their acoustic folk sophomore album Flaws, but have always amassed a dedicated fan following along the way.
Now the quartet are embarking on another tour, which will see them perform across 13 major UK cities, as well as a gig in Dublin. We've put together a guide to securing tickets – from presale times to top tips for beating the Ticketmaster queue, we've got you covered.
What are the UK dates and venues for Bombay Bicycle Club's new tour?
Bombay Bicycle Club are being very generous with their latest tour, and hitting up 13 major UK cities, as well as the Irish capital.
You'll have plenty of opportunities to catch them live, so here's a full list of dates and venues to help you out:
- 29th January 2024 –Belfast, The Telegraph Building
- 30th January 2024 – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre
- 2nd February 2024 – Birmingham, O2 Academy Birmingham
- 3rd February 2024 – Brighton, The Brighton Centre
- 5th February 2024 – Bristol, Bristol Beacon
- 6th February 2024 – Nottingham, Rock City
- 8th February 2024 – Sheffield, O2 Academy Sheffield
- 9th February 2024 – Norwich, Norwich Nick Rayns LCR UEA
- 10th February 2024 – Cambridge, Cambridge Corn Exchange
- 12th February 2024 – Glasgow, Barrowland
- 15th February 2024 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall Newcastle
- 16th February 2024 – Manchester, O2 Apollo Manchester
- 18th February 2024 – Cardiff, Cardiff University Students Union
- 12th July 2024 – London, Alexandra Palace Park
When do tickets for the Bombay Bicycle Club UK tour go on sale?
There are various different pre-sales going live on different dates for different shows, but never fear – we're here to help you make sense of it all.
The most important date to remember is Friday 27th October at 9am. This is when general sale tickets will go on sale for all shows. Not every show will be releasing presale tickets, so bear this in mind.
The pre-sale options are as follows:
- The Album Pre-sale will take place from 9am on Wednesday 25th October until 8am on Friday 27th October and will be applicable to shows in Dublin and Belfast.
- The Artist Pre-sale will take place from 9am on Thursday 26th October until 8am on Friday 27th October and will be applicable to shows in Dublin and Belfast.
- The O2 Priority Pre-sale will take place from 9am on Wednesday 25th October until 8am on Friday 27th October and will be applicable to shows in Birmingham, Sheffield, Newcastle and Manchester.
- The Gigs in Scotland Pre-sale will take place from 9am on Thursday 26th October until 8am on Friday 27th October and will be applicable to the show in Glasgow.
- The Three+ Pre-sale will take place from 9am on Wednesday 25th October until 8am on Friday 27th October and will be applicable to the show in Dublin.
- The MCD Pre-sale will take place from 9am on Thursday 26th October until 8am on Friday 27th October and will be applicable to the show in Dublin.
How to get Bombay Bicycle Club tickets for the 2024 UK tour
Our biggest piece of advice? Carefully read our guide to pre-sale dates above to be in with the best chance of securing a ticket early.
In addition to that, we always recommend logging on to Ticketmaster at least 10 minutes early (and make sure you know your login and password!). For more advice, check out our guide to beating the Ticketmaster queue.
