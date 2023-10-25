Now the quartet are embarking on another tour, which will see them perform across 13 major UK cities, as well as a gig in Dublin. We've put together a guide to securing tickets – from presale times to top tips for beating the Ticketmaster queue, we've got you covered.

Buy tickets for Bombay Bicycle Club at Ticketmaster

Bombay Bicycle Club are being very generous with their latest tour, and hitting up 13 major UK cities, as well as the Irish capital.

You'll have plenty of opportunities to catch them live, so here's a full list of dates and venues to help you out:

When do tickets for the Bombay Bicycle Club UK tour go on sale?

There are various different pre-sales going live on different dates for different shows, but never fear – we're here to help you make sense of it all.

The most important date to remember is Friday 27th October at 9am. This is when general sale tickets will go on sale for all shows. Not every show will be releasing presale tickets, so bear this in mind.

The pre-sale options are as follows:

The Album Pre-sale will take place from 9am on Wednesday 25th October until 8am on Friday 27th October and will be applicable to shows in Dublin and Belfast.

The Artist Pre-sale will take place from 9am on Thursday 26th October until 8am on Friday 27th October and will be applicable to shows in Dublin and Belfast.

The O2 Priority Pre-sale will take place from 9am on Wednesday 25th October until 8am on Friday 27th October and will be applicable to shows in Birmingham, Sheffield, Newcastle and Manchester.

The Gigs in Scotland Pre-sale will take place from 9am on Thursday 26th October until 8am on Friday 27th October and will be applicable to the show in Glasgow.

The Three+ Pre-sale will take place from 9am on Wednesday 25th October until 8am on Friday 27th October and will be applicable to the show in Dublin.

The MCD Pre-sale will take place from 9am on Thursday 26th October until 8am on Friday 27th October and will be applicable to the show in Dublin.

How to get Bombay Bicycle Club tickets for the 2024 UK tour

Our biggest piece of advice? Carefully read our guide to pre-sale dates above to be in with the best chance of securing a ticket early.

In addition to that, we always recommend logging on to Ticketmaster at least 10 minutes early (and make sure you know your login and password!). For more advice, check out our guide to beating the Ticketmaster queue.

