The Les Misérables: The Arena Spectacular tour is set to embark on a world tour in over 15 countries including Luxembourg, Australia, Taiwan, Italy, South Korea and more. Audience members will be treated to a spectacular new design created specifically for larger venues, as well as a cast and orchestra of over 65.

The show will feature a core cast, as well as a whole host of celebrated Les Mis stars from shows past and present who will be appearing as their schedules permit.

This is huge news for any musicals fan - a world tour and new design for one of the biggest musicals of all time is definitely something to investigate. Luckily for you, we've rounded up everything you need to know about getting tickets, including dates, venues, prices and more.

There's a strictly limited UK run of the Les Misérables: The Arena Spectacular tour, so be sure to snap up a ticket while they're on offer. Here is the full list of UK dates and venues for the tour:

Buy Les Misérables: The Arena Spectacular tickets from Ticketmaster

When do Les Misérables: The Arena Spectacular tickets go on sale?

UK general sale tickets for the global tour went on sale at 10am on Thursday 12th October. There are still tickets up for grabs, so head on over to the Ticketmaster website to pick up yours.

How to get Les Misérables: The Arena Spectacular tickets

Tickets are on sale now on the Ticketmaster website - simply visit the website, decide on your venue and seats and click buy now. At the End of the Day, it's as easy as that.

How much are Les Misérables: The Arena Spectacular tickets?

Tickets start from £36.50, with prices rising to £59, £81.50 and £109.95 depending on where you're seated. There's also the chance to snap up a VIP package for select venues, costing £200.

