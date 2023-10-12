How to get tickets to Les Misérables: The Arena Spectacular
Do you hear the people sing? You'll definitely be able to after reading our guide to the latest Les Misérables: The Arena Spectacular tour.
Les Misérables is getting bigger - if that's even possible. One of the most iconic and well-known musicals of all time, the Boubil and Schonberg show based on the classic Victor Hugo, has been running for 39 years in London.
Now, the cast and crew are prepared to go global.
The Les Misérables: The Arena Spectacular tour is set to embark on a world tour in over 15 countries including Luxembourg, Australia, Taiwan, Italy, South Korea and more. Audience members will be treated to a spectacular new design created specifically for larger venues, as well as a cast and orchestra of over 65.
The show will feature a core cast, as well as a whole host of celebrated Les Mis stars from shows past and present who will be appearing as their schedules permit.
This is huge news for any musicals fan - a world tour and new design for one of the biggest musicals of all time is definitely something to investigate. Luckily for you, we've rounded up everything you need to know about getting tickets, including dates, venues, prices and more.
What are the UK dates and venues for the Les Misérables: The Arena Spectacular tour?
There's a strictly limited UK run of the Les Misérables: The Arena Spectacular tour, so be sure to snap up a ticket while they're on offer. Here is the full list of UK dates and venues for the tour:
- 19th September 2024 - Belfast, The SSE Arena
- 20th September 2024 - Belfast, The SSE Arena
- 21st September 2024 at 2:30pm - Belfast, The SSE Arena
- 21st September 2024 at 7:30pm - Belfast, The SSE Arena
- 24th September 2024 - Belfast, The SSE Arena
- 25th September 2024 - Belfast, The SSE Arena
- 26th September 2024 - Belfast, The SSE Arena
- 27th September 2024 - Belfast, The SSE Arena
- 28th September 2024 at 2:30pm - Belfast, The SSE Arena
- 28th September 2024 at 7:30pm - Belfast, The SSE Arena
- 3rd October 2024 - Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- 4th October 2024 - Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- 5th October 2024 at 2pm - Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- 5th October 2024 at 7:30pm - Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- 6th October 2024 at 1pm - Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- 6th October 2024 at 6:30pm - Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- 10th October 2024 - Sheffield, Utilita Arena Sheffield
- 11th October 2024 - Sheffield, Utilita Arena Sheffield
- 12th October 2024 at 2:30pm - Sheffield, Utilita Arena Sheffield
- 12th October 2024 at 7:30pm - Sheffield, Utilita Arena Sheffield
- 13th October 2024 at 1pm - Sheffield, Utilita Arena Sheffield
- 13th October 2024 at 6pm - Sheffield, Utilita Arena Sheffield
- 17th October 2024 - Aberdeen, P&J Live
- 18th October 2024 - Aberdeen, P&J Live
- 19th October 2024 at 11:30am - Aberdeen, P&J Live
- 19th October 2024 at 6:00pm - Aberdeen, P&J Live
- 20th October 2024 - Aberdeen, P&J Live
- 26th November 2024 - Manchester, AO Arena
- 27th November 2024 at 2pm - Manchester, AO Arena
- 27th November 2024 at 7:30pm - Manchester, AO Arena
- 28th November 2024 at 2pm - Manchester, AO Arena
- 28th November 2024 at 7:30pm - Manchester, AO Arena
- 29th November 2024 - Manchester, AO Arena
- 2nd January 2024 - Newcastle Upon Tyne, Utilita Arena Newcastle
- 3rd January 2024 - Newcastle Upon Tyne, Utilita Arena Newcastle
- 4th January 2024 at 1pm - Newcastle Upon Tyne, Utilita Arena Newcastle
- 4th January 2024 at 7:30pm - Newcastle Upon Tyne, Utilita Arena Newcastle
- 5th January 2024 at 12:30pm - Newcastle Upon Tyne, Utilita Arena Newcastle
- 5th January 2024 at 6:30pm - Newcastle Upon Tyne, Utilita Arena Newcastle
When do Les Misérables: The Arena Spectacular tickets go on sale?
UK general sale tickets for the global tour went on sale at 10am on Thursday 12th October. There are still tickets up for grabs, so head on over to the Ticketmaster website to pick up yours.
How to get Les Misérables: The Arena Spectacular tickets
Tickets are on sale now on the Ticketmaster website - simply visit the website, decide on your venue and seats and click buy now. At the End of the Day, it's as easy as that.
How much are Les Misérables: The Arena Spectacular tickets?
Tickets start from £36.50, with prices rising to £59, £81.50 and £109.95 depending on where you're seated. There's also the chance to snap up a VIP package for select venues, costing £200.
