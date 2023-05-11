After a dramatic Championship season in which clubs have jumped table positions more than a child with a skipping rope, we’re finally at the moment fans have been waiting for. Over the next few weeks Sunderland, Luton Town, Middlesbrough and Coventry will compete to make it into the top league of English football.

In 46 weeks, we’ve seen 24 clubs go toe to toe for the chance to step up into England’s renowned (and lucrative) FA Premier League. This month, it all comes to a head when two teams battle it out for ‘the richest prize in football' at the Championship play-off Final.

The four teams, who are placed from third to sixth on the league table, will be hoping to join Burnley and Sheffield United, who have already made it into the Premier League thanks to their first and second place standing.

It’s been quite some time since any of these teams made it to the top league, after Sunderland and Middlesbrough were both relegated to the Championship in 2017.

For Coventry it’s been even longer, with 2001 being the last year they enjoyed Premier League status. In fact, it’s been a remarkable few years for the Midlands side, as they found themselves in League 2 back in 2018 and have climbed back up from there.

As for Luton Town, the team have never played in the Premier League in its current form but were part of England’s top tier back when it was called the First Division, which means this May is the perfect chance for them to return to their former glory.

So, try not to feint with excitement because tickets to the Championship play-off Final are on sale now. We’re here to pass on all the knowledge you’ll need, including date, venue and how to grab yourself a spot.

Who is playing in the Championship play-off Final 2023?

With the semi-finals taking place over the next week, we’re still waiting to see who will make it to Wembley. On the 13th and 16th of May, semi-finalists Luton Town and Sunderland will face off in their respective grounds, while Middlesbrough and Coventry will square up on the 14th and 17th. The two teams that score the most points across both semis will get their chance to make it to the Premier League at the end of the month.

When and where is the Championship play-off Final 2023?

It’s any football fans dream to see their side step out onto the hallowed grass of Wembley Stadium. The match will kick off at 4:45pm at the legendary home of football this May, and here’s the all-important date:

27th May 2023 – Wembley Stadium, London

If you’ve been to Wembley before then you know the drill – you can get there via three stations: Wembley Park, Wembley Stadium Station and Wembley Central.

Wembley Park is available on the Jubilee and Metropolitan lines, Wembley Stadium Station is accessible via Chiltern Railways (just one stop from London Marylebone), and Wembley Central is available on the Bakerloo and Overground lines, as well as Southern and West Midlands rail, so you’re spoilt for choice of routes.

The eagle-eyed sport fans among you may have also noticed that another major sporting event is taking place that day at Twickenham Stadium. So if rugby’s your bag (or rather your ball), find out how to get tickets to the Gallagher Premiership Final instead.

How to get tickets to the Championship play-off Final 2023

Tickets to the play-off finals are mainly sold through the websites of the competing clubs, so Luton, Sunderland, Middlesborough or Coventry. The tickets for these haven’t gone on sale yet as the final two are still undecided, but be aware that priority access will likely be given to season ticket holders or ‘loyal fans’ who have attended multiple fixtures.

You can however get a jump on things by grabbing tickets now at Livefootballtickets.com. We wouldn’t usually advise going through resale sites such as these, but as this one has a 4.6-star rating from Trustpilot it’s a good place to go if you miss out on general sale.

Bear in mind though, that resale tickets do not come cheap. Currently the site has 48 tickets available at a minimum price of £800.

But, if you fancy splashing out, you can also buy hospitality tickets from Club Wembley and see the final in style. Prices for these start at £2,466 for the Inner Circle membership, which includes exclusive access to bars and restaurants alongside a great view and sometimes complimentary travel.

How much do Championship play-off Final tickets cost?

Based off of 2022's prices, tickets for the final are likely to cost anywhere between £36 and £98 if you buy through one of the finalist clubs.

As we've said, tickets on the resale site are going to be much higher, so you want to be sure before you make such a big purchase. The cost at Livefootballtickets.com is £800 at the moment, but these prices may vary nearer the final, so we’ll be sure to keep you updated.

