After going 4-0 down in the first semi-final, the Owls turned it around in breath-taking fashion at home; levelling the score with five goals to one before going on to win on penalties.

If anyone predicted a semi-final like that then you need to market yourselves as the next Mystic Meg, because Sheffield Wednesday’s win over Peterborough is the biggest-ever second leg comeback in play-off history.

The team is now set to face either Bolton or Barnsley at the League One Play-Off Final at Wembley Stadium, and you could be under the arch with them by grabbing yourself a ticket today.

Taking place next week, the final will decide which team will step up into the EFL Championship, the second tier of English football. The winner will be joining Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town, who already received their promotion as they finished in first and second in this year’s league table.

Wednesday will be looking to reclaim their place in the Championship after losing it only two years ago. Meanwhile, potential finalists Barnsley will be looking to make an immediate return after their relegation last season, and Bolton are seeking the ultimate comeback after going from the Championship to League Two from 2019 to 2020.

The League One final has been around since 1987, back when it was known as the Third Division. In the mid-'80s football fans had become generally disillusioned with the game thanks to a huge increase in violence at matches. So, as a way of bringing people back to the grounds, the different leagues were restructured and the idea of play-offs was introduced. Now, it’s seen as an amazing chance for third and fourth tier teams to play at the iconic Wembley Stadium.

So, if you still need convincing about why you should watch, then allow us to give you the pitch: here’s what you need to know about the League One Play-Off Final.

Who is playing in the League One Play-Off Final 2023?

Getty Images (JS)

Well, no doubt you know that the Owls of Sheffield Wednesday will be hooting at Wembley Stadium next week, following their jaw-dropping semi-final against Peterborough.

The second leg of the other semi-final between Barnsley and Bolton is due to take place this evening, which will decide who joins Wednesday in the final. The two teams are currently all square after the first leg, meaning it’s all to play for at Barnsley’s Oakwell Stadium.

All professional football finals, from the FA Cup to League Two, are played at the neutral ground of Wembley Stadium. As the home of English football, this gives fans a truly special – and sometimes once in a lifetime – experience.

This year’s match will kick off at the iconic ground at 3pm, here are the details:

29th May 2023 – Wembley Stadium, London

How to get to Wembley Stadium

If you’re planning to shoot on over to Wembley for the final, you can get there via three stations: Wembley Park, Wembley Stadium Station and Wembley Central.

Wembley Park is available on the Jubilee and Metropolitan lines, Wembley Stadium Station is accessible via Chiltern Railways (just one stop from London Marylebone), and Wembley Central is available on the Bakerloo and Overground lines, as well as Southern and West Midlands rail, so you’re spoilt for choice of routes.

How to get tickets to the League One Play-Off Final 2023

As with the Championship Play-Off Final, tickets will mainly be sold by their respective clubs and will go on sale once the other finalist has been confirmed.

It’s up to the clubs to decide how tickets are sold and distributed although it’s pretty likely that priority access will likely be given to season ticket holders or ‘loyal fans’ who have proof that they attended multiple fixtures.

However, if you miss out on the club sales, or want to get ahead of the game by grabbing a ticket now, you can always head on over to LiveFootballTickets.com. This page only deals in re-sale tickets so you should definitely exercise some caution and be aware that the price is always going to be high – right now it’s a minimum of £650. But overall, this site has a 4.6 rating on Trust Pilot and could secure you a spot in the stands if other means fail you.

You can also try your hand at getting a hospitality ticket if you really want to make the day memorable. Club Wembley have hospitality memberships that include a minimum of exclusive access to bars and restaurants alongside a great view of the action. These prices start at £2,466.

Buy League One Play-Off hospitality tickets at Club Wembley

How much do League One Play-Off Final tickets cost?

Tickets sold through the clubs are likely to cost anywhere between £30 and £80 (based on 2022’s tickets) so grab one quick if you want to guarantee a good price.

As we’ve already said, re-sale tickets are a big expense starting at £650. However, this may change closer to the final, so we’ll be sure to keep you updated.

