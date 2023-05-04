So far this year, players like Erling Haaland and Vinicius Junior have asserted themselves as world stars, while previous top dogs have failed to make it into the knock-out stages.

The Champions League is once again drawing to a close. It’s the biggest competition in club football today and this year has been another standout season.

With the semi-finals taking place over the next two weeks, Manchester City are set to take on reigning champions Real Madrid while Inter and AC Milan will be facing off in a legendary Derby della Madonnina.

For Manchester City, this could be the first time in their history that they win the European competition; a victory made even sweeter following their defeat by Chelsea in 2021. In contrast, giants Real Madrid could be lifting the trophy for the 15th time and doubling up on their win against Liverpool last year.

Also competing in the semi-finals are the team with the second most wins in Champions League history: AC Milan. They will be facing off neighbours Inter Milan with both matches taking place at the San Siro stadium.

This year will mark the 68th final in Champions League history and will see the two teams meet in Istanbul Turkey. General sale tickets have already come and gone but don’t worry, the RadioTimes.com team is here to help you grab a spot.

You’ll be saying “back of the net” in no time once you read this guide with everything you need to know about the Champions League Final. From ticket costs to flight options, we’ve got you covered. Plus, we’ve also included information on how to get tickets to the Women’s Champions League Final, which will take place in June.

Who is playing in the Champions League Final 2023?

We don’t yet know who will be playing in the Champions League Final, with the semi-finals taking place over the next two weeks (9th – 10th May and 16th – 17th May).

Playing in the semi-finals are Real Madrid, Inter Milan, AC Milan, and Manchester City. Each team will play two matches, one home and one away, and whoever scores the most goals will progress to that all-important final.

How to get tickets to the Champions League Final 2023

As with most football finals, a large chunk of the tickets will go to the fans and supporters of the playing clubs. In fact, the two finalists will receive 20,000 tickets each out of 72,000, and it’s up to them to decide how spaces are given out. Generally, to get these tickets you have to be considered a loyal fan and will need proof that you’ve attended most of the matches for that season.

For the general public, UEFA ran a ticket application window from 21st – 28th April. As this is now closed, it’s unlikely you’ll be able to get these tickets unless it’s through lotteries or competitions nearer the time.

So, if you’re worried about missing out, we recommend taking a look at the site Livefootballtickets.com. Although we wouldn’t usually advise going to resale sites, this one has a 4.6-star rating from Trustpilot and currently has 92 tickets available. But, and it’s a big but, be aware that tickets on this site are not going to be cheap, and that the lowest price for one at the moment is £4,145.

For not much more than this, you can also check out some of the hospitality packages on offer such as the Official Hospitality Club at UEFA. At €5,900 (£5,209) this will get you a Category 1 match ticket, access to the Official Hospitality Club and a free parking pass.

When and where is the Champions League Final 2023?

The Champions League Final is held every year in June at a major European venue which gets decided via a lottery system. This summer, the match is heading to Istanbul, Turkey and will be kicking off at 10pm local time (9pm CET and 8pm BST). Here’s the official date and venue:

10th June 2023 – Atatürk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul

How to get to Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul

The best way to get to Istanbul is of course by plane (although if you’ve got the money to spare, the Orient Express is always an option!). The journey usually takes around three hours and 50 minutes, and travel companies like Opodo and Expedia are running some great prices right now. For a return ticket on 9th-10th June, you can grab a last-minute flight from £237.

You can also find hotel stays on Booking.com for upwards of £26 per person.

Once you’re in Istanbul, getting to the stadium itself is easy. If you’re driving, the ground lies right next to the O-3 motorway, or you can get directly to the stadium on line 3 of the metro.

When and where is the Women's Champions League Final 2023?

Now in its 22nd year, the Women’s Champions League is set to end a week before the men’s this June. For the first time ever, the Final is off to the Netherlands, where it will be hosted in Eindhoven. Here are the full details:

3rd June 2023 – PSV Stadium, Eindhoven

The match will kick off at 4pm CET (3pm BST) and will see Barcelona take on Wolfsburg, who just made the final on Monday after beating Arsenal women at the Emirates Stadium. The German side has won the competition twice to Barcelona’s one victory in 2021, and both are gearing up to take home the trophy in front of 35,000 fans.

To get to Eindhoven, you can jump on a flight with prices starting at £81 per person at Opodo. You can also jump on a train or even a night bus from £35 per person, although it’s a long ol’ journey of eight hours minimum.

How to get tickets to the Women's Champions League Final 2023

UEFA tickets to the Women’s Champions League Final are all sold out, but once again Livefootballtickets.com is the best place to go. Thankfully, this time around they’re considerably cheaper, with prices starting at £140.

