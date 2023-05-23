Today, we’re dealing with League Two, the final that will see one lucky team make it up into the third tier of English football and grab a nice bit of extra cash for their club in the process.

We’re so close to the end of the 2023 football season that we can feel a gentle breeze coming from the soon-to-be open transfer window. But before then, we’ve still got a few highlights left with the Championship , League One and League Two Play-off Finals taking place at Wembley.

Competing for this win (and wallet) are Northern teams Carlisle United and Stockport County who finished this year’s league in fourth and fifth on the table.

Unlike the tiers above, it’s the top three teams in League Two that automatically make it into League One, while fourth to seventh place must battle it out for that last spot in the play-offs. This year Leyton Orient, Stevenage and Northampton Town have already earned their spots, and the last team to join them will be decided this weekend.

For both, the chance to step up into League One would be a huge achievement. Carlisle haven’t seen a place on that table since 2014, while Stockport will be looking for two promotions in two years, having made it up from the National League in 2022.

Whatever the result, this match is a chance to see your favourite team take a stand under the lights of Wembley Stadium, so you’d have to be in a foul mood to want to miss it! Here’s everything you need to know about how to get tickets to the League Two Play-off Final.

Who is playing in the League Two Play-off Final 2023?

Well, the first team were born in Carlisle but will they be made at Wembley Stadium? Carlisle United progressed to the final after beating Bradford City in the second leg of the semi-finals at their home ground of Brunton Park.

They will be facing Stockport County, who saw off the competition Salford City in their second semi-final after a tense round of penalties.

The League Two season will culminate under the arch at Wembley Stadium as part of one of the best weekends in the football calendar: with both the Championship and League One Play-offs taking place too. Here are the details of the day:

28th May 2023 – Wembley Stadium, London

The match will kick off at 1:30pm so to get there in time you’ll need to plan your route. Wembley Stadium is accessible via three stations: Wembley Park, Wembley Stadium Station and Wembley Central.

Wembley Park is available on the Jubilee and Metropolitan lines, Wembley Stadium Station is accessible via Chiltern Railways (just one stop from London Marylebone), and Wembley Central is available on the Bakerloo and Overground lines, as well as Southern and West Midlands rail. To grab yourself a discount on train tickets, try shopping around at Trainline.com.

How to get tickets to the League Two Play-off Final 2023

You probably know the drill by now. Play-off tickets are sold by the finalist clubs on their own websites, but beware that priority will probably be given to season ticket holders or fans who have proof that they attended multiple games.

If you’re nervous about not getting a ticket or want to get out of the box early, you can always grab a guaranteed spot with LiveFootballTickets.com. Although it’s a resale site, Live Football Tickets has a 4.6 Trust Pilot rating and has proved to be a trustworthy option in the past. For the League Two play-offs there are currently eight tickets available with prices starting at £175.

And then there’s always hospitality. Club Wembley have hospitality memberships that include a minimum of exclusive access to bars and restaurants alongside transport and a great view of the footie in action. However, you might need a footballer’s salary to get them, as prices start at £2,466.

How much do League Two Play-off Final tickets cost?

Standard Play-off Final tickets range between £26 and £60, with discounted prices for 17–21-year-olds and even lower prices for under 16s.

If you’re going down the re-sale route then tickets are always going to cost more, with £175 being the minimum price at the moment. We’ll be sure to keep you updated though as the week goes on.

