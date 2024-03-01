Catfish and the Bottlemen's debut album, The Balcony, raced into the top 10 in the UK Albums Chart, and achieved Platinum status in 2016. Also in 2016, the band's second album The Ride shot to the number one spot in the UK Albums Chart, and has sold a whopping 300,000 units since its release.

The Llandudno band have performed to over two million fans across the globe, in countries such as Australia, Japan, South America and, of course, the United Kingdom. Not bad for a band which promoted themselves by playing in car parks after other artists', such as Kasabian, gigs!

Back in August 2021, Catfish and the Bottlemen headlined Reading and Leeds Festival, but went on a hiatus soon after. However, it looks like that interval is well and truly over as the band is set to perform again at the festival this summertime, and have announced two Cardiff Castle shows.

Are Catfish and the Bottlemen touring in 2024?

Following their almost three-year hiatus, Catfish and the Bottlemen will perform not one but two shows at Cardiff Castle in July. The band was originally supposed to play one show on the 19th July, however, as pre-sale tickets sold out within one minute, a second show on the 20th July has been added — aren't we lucky!

19th July 2024 — Cardiff, Cardiff Castle

20th July 2024 — Cardiff, Cardiff Castle

How to get Catfish and the Bottlemen Cardiff Castle tickets 2024

Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty Images. Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty Images

Artist pre-sale for the 19th July date took place on Tuesday 27th February at 10am, with the O2 Priority pre-sale going on sale one day later on Wednesday 28th February, and other pre-sales, such as the Live Nation one happening yesterday (Thursday 29th February).

General on sale for the 19th and 20th July dates is happening in half an hour, at 10am this morning (Friday 1st March).

As pre-sale tickets for the 19th July date sold out in just one-minute, we recommend heading over to the Ticketmaster site 10-minutes before tickets go on sale, and remember to never refresh your webpage. For more top tips, take a look at how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

