The title track of the new album, featuring the one and only Shania Twain came to fruition when Anne-Marie slid into the musical icon’s direct messages earlier this year and suggested a collaboration. Anne-Marie’s song Psycho with Manchester rapper Aitch also features on the album (and if you haven’t listened to the pantomime remix of this track by Rob Madge – of My Son's a Queer fame – you are severely missing out!).

As seasoned Instagram followers of Anne-Marie, we appreciate her honest and raw social media posts (something that seems so rare nowadays), and her songs often reflect that, too. Anne-Marie’s third album, Unhealthy, is tipped to offer fans a peek into her world; the 32-year-old sings about past relationships and vulnerable moments, as well as navigating current relationships.

Announcing the tour on Twitter, Essex musician Anne-Marie said: “I’m taking The Unhealthy Club on tour this November and I’m so excited to see you all.”

In her eclectic musical career, Anne-Marie has achieved seven singles in the UK Top 10, including Psycho, 2002, and Friends, as well as Rockabye with Clean Bandit, which hit the number one spot and stayed there for an impressive nine weeks, including the Christmas number one week.

Anne-Marie’s 2018 debut studio album, Speak Your Mind, which features the song Alarm, peaked at number three on the UK Albums Chart. The singer-songwriter’s music has amassed over seven billion global streams, and she’s received 10 BRIT Award nominations, as well as a Billboard Music Award nomination. Her latest song, Baby Don’t Hurt Me, samples Haddaway’s smash hit What Is Love, and is a collaboration with French DJ David Guetta and American rapper Coi Leray.

Where is Anne-Marie playing in 2023?

Venla Shalin/Redferns via Getty Photo by Venla Shalin/Redferns via Getty

Alongside the announcement of her brand new album, Unhealthy, which is out on the 28th July, Anne-Marie has confirmed a UK and Ireland tour. But before the singer comes to this side of the English Channel, The Unhealthy Club tour will visit Amsterdam, Cologne, and Paris.

Anne-Marie UK and Ireland tour 2023 full list of dates and venues: 20 Nov 2023 — Cardiff, Cardiff International Arena

23 Nov 2023 — Dublin, 3Arena

25 Nov 2023 — Birmingham, Utilita Arena

26 Nov 2023 — Manchester, AO Arena

29 Nov 2023 — London, The O2

Who is supporting Anne-Marie on tour?

On Anne-Marie’s 2022 Dysfunctional tour, which visited arenas across the UK and Ireland, the singer-songwriter took along the singer Gracey and British duo Billen Ted as her support acts. The special guests for her 2023 tour are yet to be announced.

Buy Anne-Marie tickets at Ticketmaster

How to get Anne-Marie tickets for her UK and Ireland 2023 tour

Pre-sale tickets for Anne-Marie’s The Unhealthy Club tour at the Cardiff, Manchester and Dublin venues are on sale right now, having been released at 9am this morning (Wednesday 24th May).

General on sale for all dates and venues will take place at 9am on Friday 26th May. You can buy tickets for all dates at Ticketmaster, and The Ticket Factory is the best place to go for the Birmingham concert.

