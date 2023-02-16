From the electric atmosphere of the Principality Stadium to the quiet hum of Bute Park, the Welsh capital has so much to offer. And whether you’re a tourist popping down for a day trip, or a proud resident with daffodils in your veins, Cardiff has plenty of unique experiences and fun things to do.

It’s safe to say that Cardiff lights up at this time of year. With St David’s Day fast approaching and the Six Nations tournament in full swing, the city comes alive as thousands of people pour in for rugby, festivals, and more.

Once there, you might find yourself wandering through one of the secret Victorian arcades, or down to the Bay to see the Senedd (parliament) building, or even stop by to see life in the city’s student quarter, Cathays.

Whatever you fancy, the team at RadioTimes.com are ready to feed you until you want no more with this list of best things to do in Cardiff. We’ve included a range of prices and durations, so that if you’re there for a weekend or just need to kill time before the match, we’ve got you covered. We’ve also added a few experiences just outside of Cardiff for those who want to venture further into South Wales.

Right, sling your hook to the rest of this article and find out the best things to do in the 'Diff.

Best things to do in Cardiff at a glance:

Best things to do in Cardiff

Cardiff Hop-On Hop-Off Bus Tour

Viator

Although it’s one of the smallest capitals in Europe, Cardiff has its fair share of iconic buildings and historic landmarks. From the Mermaid Quay and Cardiff Castle to the Principality and Techniquest, there’s plenty to see. With a 24-hour pass for the hop-on-hop-off bus tour, you can explore the city at your leisure and, with expert audio commentary, get all the information you need on Cardiff’s history.

Buy Cardiff Hop-On Hop-Off Bus Tour for £17 at Viator

Cardiff Bay Helicopter Sightseeing Tour for Two

Virgin Experience Days

Get the view of a lifetime with this helicopter sightseeing tour of Cardiff, Cardiff Bay, and Cardiff Docks. In just 20 minutes, you’ll see the beauty of the South Wales coast from 1,500ft up and get the chance to fly in a state-of-the-art helicopter. On the day, you’ll board either a B206 Jet Ranger or AS350 Single Squirrel for your tour of the skies, before landing back down with a framed picture of yourself and a ton of memories.

Buy Cardiff Bay Helicopter Sightseeing Tour for Two for £309 at Virgin Experience Days

Escape Room Experience for Two in Cardiff

Virgin Experience Days

Cardiff is home to three universities, so you better get your brain in gear. At the city’s escape room experience, you can tackle six different puzzles that are sure to put your smarts, skills and nerve to the test. Choose between an hour locked in Alcatraz, a crime scene at an art gallery, a serial killer’s den and much more.

Buy Escape Room Experience for Two in Cardiff for £42 at Virgin Experience Days

One-Hour Entry at Ninja Warrior UK Cardiff

Groupon

Put your body to the test at Ninja Warrior UK. With an extreme set of courses inspired by the TV show, these venues are designed to test agility and strength. By the end of your one or two-hour session, you’ll be able to jump, climb and fly with the best of them.

Buy One-Hour Entry at Ninja Warrior UK Cardiff from £9.85 at Groupon

Watch women’s rugby at Cardiff Arm’s Park

England vs Wales at this year’s men’s Six Nations may be sold out but never fear, because the women’s team are ready to take over. For this year’s TikTok Women’s Six Nations, the Welsh women will be playing at the Principality’s little brother, Cardiff Arms Park. Just as impressive in atmosphere and literally right next door, this stadium has been home to some of Welsh rugby’s most historic moments.

For the England fans, Wales women will be playing the Red Roses on Saturday 15th April. For more information, go to our guide on how to buy tickets for the Six Nations in 2023.

Buy women’s rugby tickets at eticketing

Principality Stadium Tour for a family of four

Tattywelshie/GettyImages

Considered to be one of the best sports venues in the world, the Principality Stadium is one of Wales’s crown jewels. Home to not just rugby but boxing, motorsport and concerts too, you can explore the history of this renowned stadium with a behind-the-scenes tour. You’ll get the chance to see the changing rooms, sit in the press box, and even walk through the tunnel that leads to the pitch.

Buy Principality Stadium Tour for family of four from £50 at Principality Stadium

Concerts at Cardiff Castle

Live Nation

Cardiff castle was built in the late 11th century by Norman invaders and now sits in the very heart of the city. Its drawbridge is always down for the people of Cardiff to walk through and you can often see different coloured lights shining onto its walls to show support for various charities and causes. For instance, last year the blue and yellow flag of Ukraine was projected onto it.

It has also become a popular concert venue with the like of Tom Jones, Blondie and The Lumineers playing in it this year. Tickets are still available for these concerts, with many more bookings on the way.

Buy Cardiff Castle concert tickets at Live Nation

The Dark Side of Cardiff Guided Walking Tour

Get Your Guide

Discover the spooky secrets of Wales with this dark side walking tour. As you explore the outskirts of the city, you’ll come across historical prisons, learn about Cardiff's most infamous executions and relive the life of pirates on the River Taff.

Buy the Dark Side of Cardiff Walking Tour for £145 at Get Your Guide

Doctor Who Cardiff Walking Tour for Two

BBC

Since 2005, Britain’s biggest sci-fi series has made Cardiff its main filming location. The Welsh city has doubled as Pompeii, New York, New Earth and so many other wibbly wobbly, timey wimey places. Now you can see them all on this Doctor Who location tour.

From the Torchwood hub to the church where Donna Noble almost married, you’ll have the chance to take pictures and re-enact some of your favourite scenes.

Buy Doctor Who Cardiff Walking Tour for £30 at Virgin Experience Days

Best things to do just outside of Cardiff

Barry Island Gavin and Stacey Tour

Get Your Guide

Get ready to shriek “Oh my Christ!” at this walking tour of Barry Island – the perfect gift for Gavin & Stacey fans. See Marco’s Café, the arcade where Nessa works and the place where Gavin and Stacey said “I love you” for the first time. Plus, you’ll have a beautiful view of the sea and a chance to buy some fish and chips at Barry Island Beach.

Buy Gavin and Stacey tour tickets for £34 at GetYourGuide

Brecon Beacons Gorge Walking Adventure Tour

Get Your Guide

We’re not gonna lie to you, this is going to be cold. But if you’re looking for an adrenaline-fuelled adventure then try this gorge walking tour of the Brecon Beacons. For a full day, you’ll climb, jump, swim and float through rapids, then you’ll get the chance to relax as you stand behind a calming waterfall and swim in crystal-clear waters. Not for the faint of heart.

Buy Brecon Beacons Gorge Adventure Tour for £150 at GetYourGuide

Scarlets Rugby Home Match Tickets for Two at Parc y Scarlets

BuyaGift

One of Wales's most beloved rugby teams, the Scarlets are based in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire. With this experience, you can soak up the magic of live rugby by watching any Scarlets match from a URC or European Group Stage fixture. You’ll have access to The Barn fan zone which includes entertainment, food and drink for all ages.

Buy Scarlets Rugby Home Match Tickets for Two for £48 at Buyagift

10,000ft tandem skydiving in Swansea

Virgin Experience Days

In Swansea, you can try the ultimate once-in-a-lifetime skydiving experience. You can do a tandem skydive at either 10,000ft or 15,000ft, which will give you stunning views of the Gower Peninsula and the Welsh countryside. Plus, it's a hell of an adrenaline rush.

Buy 10,000ft tandem skydiving in Swansea for £269 at IntoTheBlue

Best way to travel to Cardiff

Whether it’s by plane, train or automobile, there are a lot of ways into the Welsh capital. Cardiff is fairly easy to get to, but if you’re planning to travel in for a rugby match or concert (Beyoncé, anyone?) then the trains, coaches and motorways can fill up very quickly.

You’re always best off booking your journeys in advance, or if you’re driving, be sure to set off early. For more information about how to get there, we’ve put together this handy guide and even included some places to stay for those planning to make a weekend of it.

What is the easiest way to get to Cardiff?

The most common way of travelling into Cardiff is by car as, in the words of Uncle Bryn, “It’s a cracking motorway the M4.” The M4 runs between London and South Wales and to get to Cardiff, you simply follow it over the Prince of Wales bridge – which you don’t have to pay for anymore – and carry on for another 30 minutes.

If you’re coming from the north, however, you’re more likely to come down the side of Wales and take the M5 and M50 route past Birmingham and Newport.

If you can’t or don’t want to drive, you can always get the bus. National Express and Megabus have many direct services between Cardiff Central bus station and UK cities, including London, Swansea, Newcastle, and Manchester. You can also travel by plane: Cardiff Airports sits 16km outside of the city centre and offers flights to Edinburgh, Belfast and Dublin.

Then there’s always the train. Cardiff’s main train station, Cardiff Central, has direct links to Manchester, Birmingham, Edinburgh, and London Paddington. For all other cities, your best bet is heading to Birmingham New Street and changing from there. The station pops out directly opposite the Principality Stadium and a few minutes from St Mary Street, so it’s hard to get lost from there.

If possible, try to book an 'off-peak' ticket to save you some money. 'Off-peak' is any time outside of commuting hours and weekends, which are the busiest travel times. Plus, you can save a save a third on the price of a train fare by using a Railcard. For more money saving tips when travelling by train, check out our guide on how to get cheap train tickets.

Buy a Railcard at Trainline

Best places to stay in Cardiff

Once you’re in Cardiff, there are dozens of hotels to choose from both inside the city centre and on the outskirts. Wowcher is brilliant for finding deals on hotels so we’ve added a couple below for you to consider.

