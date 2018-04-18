Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Viewers react to David Attenborough’s final Blue Planet II conservation rallying cry

Viewers react to David Attenborough’s final Blue Planet II conservation rallying cry

The final episode in the BBC1 series called on viewers to help reduce plastic waste

Sir David Attenborough in Blue Planet II (BBC, TL)

The final episode of Blue Planet II took an unflinching look at the impact of human activity on marine life, with David Attenborough delivering a powerful rallying call to do more to protect the environment.

Advertisement

“The future of all life now depends on us,” the BBC naturalist said in his closing speech – watch the message below in full.

The episode, which depicted albatross parents unwittingly feeding their chicks plastic and mother dolphins potentially exposing their new-born calves to pollutants through their contaminated milk, shocked viewers watching at home.

Many others pointed to areas where individuals and corporations could be doing more to save the environment.

Advertisement

Now, let’s just hope all of this talk translates into action. For their part, BBC Earth’s Twitter account have shared a list of eight simple ways to help protect the environment. Check them out below.

Tags

All about Blue Planet II

A male Kobudai (Asian Sheephead Wrasse) in Japan (BBC NHU, JG)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

2017's Most Memorable TV Moments

What is the greatest TV moment of 2017?

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 02/12/2017 - Programme Name: Blue Planet II - TX: 10/12/2017 - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: The leatherback turtle (Dermochelys coriacea). Weighing over half a ton, it is largest turtle on the planet but globally, its numbers have fallen catastrophically. Sir David Attenborough travels to Trinidad to meet a remarkable community that are trying to save these iconic giants. Sir David Attenborough, Leatherback turtle - (C) Gavin Thurston - Photographer: Gavin Thurston

What time is the final episode of Blue Planet 2 on TV?

Doctor Who, BBC publicity still, BD

The BBC’s global ambitions must not damage the Corporation’s distinctive Britishness

Picture shows: The Doctor (Jodie Whittaker), BBC publicity image, BD

BBC to merge production and commercial arms in a bid to take on Netflix and Amazon

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more