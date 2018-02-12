Survival of the Fittest viewers think reality shows should ditch the muscles and models and have “real people” with “different body types”

"Why can't these shows have guys and girls in all different body sizes and shapes?" "They're dishing out weight disorders and low self esteem..."

ITV2’s new sun-drenched reality show Survival of the Fittest kicked off on Sunday night, drawing predictable – if not always favourable – comparisons with last summer’s smash hit Love Island, among others…

Advertisement

At the moment this is looking like a btec Poundland version of love island #SurvivalOfTheFittest — Benny (@Beno_ldn) February 11, 2018

What happened to the love island we all dreamt of? Where’s the snow? Where’s Flack? Where’s Iain? Where’s the water bottles? Why is no one texting each other? Who are these creatures? Guys? GUYS?! #SurvivalOfTheFittest pic.twitter.com/Jm9VIydHXK — Carly (@Jam_3192) February 11, 2018

Isn’t this show just basically the love child of Bromans & Love Island lmao? #SurvivalOfTheFittest — Curtis Lee ♡ (@CurtisLee__) February 11, 2018

And it seems there’s something viewers are getting more than a little fed up with when it comes to these sorts of shows – the contestants.

After all, would it do any harm to have a few ordinary people on screen?

#SurvivalOfTheFittest wtf are they all models?? I wanna see Linda that’s works at Tesco. — Liam (@liamandrewscmb) February 11, 2018

So predictable that every one of the contestants are model based 🙄 not as if Tim’s gonna rock up ‘I’m Tim, I’m 38 and I’m a bin man from Wiltshire’ #SurvivalOfTheFittest — S a m m e y (@sammeyyy20) February 11, 2018

Why can't these shows have girls and guys in all different body sizes and shapes? RETWEET IF YOU AGREE #SurvivalOfTheFittest — SurvivalOfTheFittest (Banter) (@FittestBanter) February 11, 2018

Why do TV shows like #SurvivalOfTheFittest and #loveisland cast models? I want to see REAL people. These shows are single handedly dishing out weight disorders and low self esteem to others. pic.twitter.com/rUrUjm3MR4 — Chris Jones (@ChrisJonesGeek) February 11, 2018

The norm is now to have fake boobies, fake eyelashes, fake hair and fake lips. Bring back natural beauty, all gals look the same nowadays 😔 what has society done to us?! #SurvivalOfTheFittest — BECKIE LOUISE RYAN (@lifeofbeckie) February 11, 2018

Of course, it won’t stop everyone watching…

Absolutely hate everyone in #SurvivalOfTheFittest already so naturally I'll be watching every single episode 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Lay-Z 🖤 (@philippahudson) February 11, 2018

this is tragic… I’ll for sure watch the entire series though #SurvivalOfTheFittest — frankie penwill (@frankiepenwill) February 11, 2018

What do you think, should reality shows ditch the models and muscles for more ordinary people?

Advertisement

Survival of the Fittest continues on ITV2 nightly at 9pm