It’s happening: The Spice Girls – all of them – have reunited to work on new projects.

Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice, obvs), Geri Horner (Ginger), Emma Bunton (Baby), Melanie Brown (Scary) and Melanie Chisholm (Sporty) confirmed they were reunifying the ’90s girl power five-piece for “incredible new opportunities together”.

“We are always overwhelmed at how much interest there is across the whole world for The Spice Girls,” the group said in a statement confirming their reunion.

“The time now feels right to explore some incredible new opportunities together. We all agree that there are many exciting possibilities that will once again embrace the original essence of The Spice Girls, while reinforcing our message of female empowerment for future generations.”

Just before the news was announced, the five Spices were pictured and videoed together, alongside the band’s former manager Simon Fuller.

Each of the band members posted the reunion pics alongside some Spice-tastic captions: Bunton told her followers that the “future is looking spicy”, while Horner said “#girlpower is alive and well”, and Beckham posted “Love my girls!!! So many kisses!!!”.

And fans including Rylan Clark and Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown (who, at 13, was four years old when the Spice Girls first broke up in 2000) were very happy about the news.

Stop right now thank you very much🆘🚑🙏 pic.twitter.com/6x8nM5NxwP — Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebbrown) February 2, 2018

The band – famous for singles such as Wannabe and Who Do You Think You Are – have sold over 85 million records worldwide, one of the best-selling pop groups of all time. They last worked together in 2012 for the London Olympic closing ceremony. Before then, the group reformed for a 2007 world tour to accompany the release of their greatest hits album.