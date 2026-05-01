The BBC has announced that a new legal drama from the production company behind A Woman of Substance is on its way.

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The new series from The Forge (who have also produced Falling and Just Act Normal) is being described as an “audacious and glossy” thriller and will revolve around a celebrity legal battle that spirals out of control.

The six-part drama "centres on Elaine, a formidable lawyer who has built her career defending free expression who gets pulled into the case of the decade representing global pop star Davina Knight," the official plot synopsis teases.

It continues: "After Davina releases a provocative new song accusing her ex-husband, Billy, of abusive behaviour and he retaliates in kind, their private breakdown erupts into a very public libel battle."

The synopsis adds: "The case is fought far beyond the courtroom, as PR machines are deployed, laws are bent and social media platforms become judge, jury and battleground - driving outrage for clicks and warping the truth."

"For Elaine, the case puts her own personal life in the line of fire. How far will she go to win and at what cost? And for Davina, how far will she go to protect her reputation?"

Writer Anya Reiss (Becoming Elizabeth) said of the series' origins in a statement: "When I found out London was the global capital of high stakes libel cases - where the rich, powerful and famous come to fight in public for their reputations - I was in."

She added: "I’ve loved writing this world and now I’m excited to get it off the page and onto the screen.”

Anya Reiss. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images.

The series has been produced by The Forge, while Alex Kazamia (Generation Z) will produce and Mahalia Belo (The End We Start From) will direct. Executive producers are George Ormond, Jade Taylor (Just Act Normal), Anya Reiss and Mahalia Belo.

Meanwhile, alongside Anya Reiss, other writers on the series are Shyam Popat and Karla Crome.

George Ormond, executive producer and joint managing director for The Forge said: “We are so excited to be working with Anya again – her scripts are sharp, badly behaved, very funny and totally addictive.”

Lindsay Salt, director of BBC drama, added: “Reputation is high-stakes, intoxicating and hugely entertaining, with a lot to say about the world. In Elaine and Davina the brilliant Anya Reiss has created two lead characters for the ages, and we’re delighted to be working with her, Mahalia and the team at The Forge to bring this very public battle to BBC iPlayer and BBC One.”

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