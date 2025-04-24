The synopsis teases: "Both are deeply committed to their work in the church and in their community. Neither are expected to fall in love. But when they do, both are forced to wrestle with what it means for them, their vows, and their relationship with God."

It is further described as a "witty, moving, contemporary romantic drama that is as honest as it is full of heart".

Prolific actress Hawes – whose most recent TV credit was a starring role in Miss Austen – will play nun Anna, and said she was "thrilled" to "bring Jack Thorne’s beautiful scripts to life".

Meanwhile, The Lazarus Project's Essiedu – who was notably recently cast as Severus Snape in HBO's Harry Potter series – takes on the role of priest David, and said that the series "has Jack Thorne’s singular talent of mining the sublime out of the ordinary running all the way through".

In addition to the two leads, the cast for the series also includes Rakie Ayola (Kaos), Jason Watkins (Coma), Niamh Cusack (The Virtues), Adrian Scarborough (Gavin and Stacey), David Dawson (My Policeman), Susan Brown (Mr Bates vs The Post Office) and Sandra Voe (Howards End), and introduces newcomers Holly Rhys and Shayde Sinclair.

"I never thought I’d write a love story, but I am very excited to be making one with the brilliant Peter Hoar [director]," Thorne said of the series.

"We feel so lucky we have persuaded the mighty (and lovely) Keeley Hawes, the brilliant (and also lovely) Paapa Essiedu and the most amazing company of (lovely) actors to come make this with us, The Forge and Channel 4."

Channel 4's commissioning editor for drama Gwawr Lloyd added that the combination of stars, scripts and director "means this will be the most extraordinary show".

He concluded: "We are so excited to bring this unique and compelling love story to Channel 4."

Falling will air on Channel 4.

