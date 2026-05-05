Time and again, whenever we interview actors about their latest projects, they trot out the well-worn phrase that, "it's all in the writing". What drew them to the role? What made the show a success? Why have they been nominated for a Bafta? You guessed it, it's all in the writing.

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As disingenuous as this may sometimes seem, there perhaps has never been more truth in it. And never more so when it comes to comedy. Big, broad dramas get the primetime slots, attract the heft of Hollywood names and the transatlantic accolades – but uniquely British comedies, while quieter and smaller in scale, are drawing bigger audiences and becoming much more popular.

From SoHa in Amandaland to Brent Uni in Big Boys the worlds are specific, the characters that inhabit them perfectly drawn, the stakes are high and as Pushers' creator and star Rosie Jones says, "Not only are you creating story, but you're constantly trying to think of the funniest way of getting that across."

So, for this year's Baftas we are celebrating all those in the comedy categories, the stars and the writers behind them - which increasingly seem to be one and the same person. After all, if you're going to give full credit to the script, you might as well have written it!

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Also in this week's Radio Times:

Master of true-crime drama Jeff Pope discusses bringing the chilling "black cab rapist" case to screen.

Sarah Beeny on 20 years of property TV – and why TikTok is changing the game.

Julie Graham and Claire Cooper reunite as mother and daughter in The Hardacres series two.

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