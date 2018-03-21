Mark Hamill discovers Princess Leia painting in his London hotel room

Mark Hamill paid tribute to the late Carrie Fisher on Twitter after discovering a painting in his London hotel room that looks just like Princess Leia.

Advertisement

“Look who I found looking over my shoulder in a painting on the wall of my London hotel room,” the star tweeted. “Coincidence? I DON’T THINK SO #AlwaysWithMe”.

The tweet included a picture of him pointing out the Leia-esque figure. Check it out below.

Sooooo…..

Look who I found looking over my shoulder in a painting on the wall of my London hotel room. 😍

Coincidence? I DON'T THINK SO!#AlwaysWithMe pic.twitter.com/QAJo3g4XCo — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 21, 2018

Hamill has had a busy couple of weeks. On Thursday 8th March, he was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, flanked by Star Wars colleagues Harrison Ford and George Lucas. In a speech, Ford also paid tribute to the late Fisher: “When thinking about today,” he said, “I was really sorry we don’t have the other member of our trio to celebrate with us, but I feel her presence.”

Advertisement

Last week, Hamill served as an international guest of honour at Dublin’s St Patrick’s Day parade. Check out a photo of him enjoying the festivities below.