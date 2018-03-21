Accessibility Links

Mark Hamill discovers Princess Leia painting in his London hotel room

The actor paid tribute to his Star Wars co-star on Twitter

Mark Hammil, Carrie Fisher

Mark Hamill paid tribute to the late Carrie Fisher on Twitter after discovering a painting in his London hotel room that looks just like Princess Leia.

“Look who I found looking over my shoulder in a painting on the wall of my London hotel room,” the star tweeted. “Coincidence? I DON’T THINK SO #AlwaysWithMe”.

The tweet included a picture of him pointing out the Leia-esque figure. Check it out below.

Hamill has had a busy couple of weeks. On Thursday 8th March, he was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, flanked by Star Wars colleagues Harrison Ford and George Lucas. In a speech, Ford also paid tribute to the late Fisher: “When thinking about today,” he said, “I was really sorry we don’t have the other member of our trio to celebrate with us, but I feel her presence.”

Last week, Hamill served as an international guest of honour at Dublin’s St Patrick’s Day parade. Check out a photo of him enjoying the festivities below.

DUBLIN, IRELAND - MARCH 17: Actor Mark Hamill poses as he arrives as the annual Saint Patrick's day parade takes place on March 17, 2018 in Dublin, Ireland. Dublin hosts the largest Saint Patrick's day parade in the world with a route spanning 2.5 km. The Irish annals for the fifth century date Patrick's arrival in Ireland in the year 432 with the patron saint of Ireland's remains believed to be buried at Down Cathedral in County Down. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)
(Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

