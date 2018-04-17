Hollyoaks: Adam honey traps Darcy – will she cheat on Jack?

Nancy and Esther use the bride's ex to try and stop the wedding

Hollyoaks’ gold digger Darcy Wilde’s wedding to Jack Osborne is imminent, but could her plan to get hitched for a hefty inheritance be scuppered by a saucy honey trap plan involving her ex-boyfriend Adam Donovan?

Advertisement

Nancy Osborne and Esther Bloom are determined to stop the nuptials so dirty Darcy doesn’t get her claws into the vulnerable widower, and use Adam Donovan to try and seduce his one-time fiancee and film their flirtation so they have hard evidence to use against her so her true colours are revealed to gullible Jack.

With a camera set up, Adam arrives at the Osbornes’ with a bottle of wine in hand and the charm turned up to the max. Pretending to spill it on his shirt, Adam strips off hoping to entice Darcy with his enviable physique – but will she be fooled by the trap?

Later in the week, Darcy has more explaining to do when Jack contacts the wedding venue and discovers his bride-to-be booked the service long before he even proposed. Then he gets some surprising news about his health that could also jeopardise Darcy’s dastardly master plan…

How will Darcy worm her way out of the numerous threats to her marriage plan? Will she become Mrs Osborne and fleece her lovestruck fella or will the family manage to expose her deceitful ways?

And will Adam regret getting ensnared in Darcy’s schemes again considering he’s already playing with fire betraying his dad Glenn and hiding his double life from wife Maxine?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.