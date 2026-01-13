❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
5 Hollyoaks spoilers next week: Brookside reunion for troubled Donny Clark as Lucas Hay spirals
John Paul has a bad day at work, Sienna is suspicious of Tinhead and Cleo is struggling.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Tuesday, 13 January 2026 at 12:01 am
Ad
Ad
The TV shortcut you need
From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad