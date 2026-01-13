With nowhere else to turn, Gemma Johnson (Tisha Merry) hopes that a trip down memory lane will be just the ticket for her troubled father Donny Clark (Louis Emerick) in Hollyoaks next week.

Partner Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) is struggling to find a way to move forward following his destructive behaviour at Christmas, but is pleased to see him with a smile on his face after making a Mick Johnson special pizza for old Brookside mates Tinhead (Philip Olivier) and Sinbad (Michael Starke) next week.

Meanwhile, Tinhead is ruffling feathers for Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) - who is convinced that he's stalking her family - and there's worrying times ahead for Cleo (Nadine Mulkerrin) and John Paul McQueen (James Sutton).

Elsewhere, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) comes face-to-face with son Lucas (Oscar Curtis), who demands to know more about his affair with Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass).

Here's a look at everything happening in Hollyoaks between Monday 19th and Wednesday 21st January 2026.

5 Hollyoaks spoilers for next week

1. Sienna Blake is suspicious of Tinhead

Sienna (Anna Passey) is suspicious of Tinhead's (Philip Olivier) motives. Lime Pictures

Having heard someone lurking around Jez's allotment, Sienna is adamant that they're out to get her family and rushes home to warn them. Liberty isn't interested, and instead tells her to confide in Cleo about her recent struggles instead.

As she heads out, she spots Tinhead's van as the same one that was spotted darting away from the shed the previous night.

Is he responsible?

Liberty (Jessamy Stoddart) is head over heels... Lime Pictures

Whatever the situation, he seems to be getting his feet firmly under the Blakes' table, as later in the week, he enjoys a double date with Liberty, Dodger and Theresa.

2. Cleo McQueen is struggling with baby Joseph

Cleo (Nadine Mulkerrin) is in a bad way. Lime Pictures

When Sienna reaches out, Cleo tells her that although she still loves her, she needs space.

Leela clocks Cleo's struggles and asks her to accompany her and baby Clara to a baby group, hoping that seeing other mothers in a similar situation might give her peace of mind. However, when Joseph won't stop crying, she becomes overwhelmed.

3. Ant Hutchinson's behaviour is a cause for concern for John Paul

John Paul (James Sutton) is forced to call the police. Lime Pictures

Ant's behaviour begins to spiral at school and John Paul is forced to call in the police. The teenager is distraught when the officer, Smithy, considers taking him to the station.

JP is triggered by the day's events and decides to attend an addiction support group, opening up to the attendees about his past abusive abusive relationship with a policeman.

4. Ste Hay is left alone with Lucas after Rex Gallagher's intervention

Lucas (Oscar Curtis) is on the warpath. Lime Pictures

Rex extends an olive branch to Lucas when he announces his intentions to leave Chester for London. In order to delay him, and in the hope he'll make amends with his family, he sets up a bed in the garage for the youngster and allows the rest of the village to believe that he's missing after being released on bail.

Despite Rex's efforts, Ste isn't ready to meet with his son and asks him to keep him hidden so he can face the full consequences of his actions at trial. However, later in the week, Rex realises that Ste's in danger – having come face-to-face with Lucas.

Ste tries to stay calm and distract him, but he's adamant to get answers about his dad's affair with Dillon. Leela is made privy to the disturbing contents of Lucas's notepad, and alongside Rex and Dillon, they begin a search.

5. Gemma Johnson hopes that a Brookside reunion is just the ticket for Donny Clark

Gemma (Tisha Merry) organises a surprise for Donny (Louis Emerick). Lime Pictures

Misbah and Donny continue to lead separate lives, torn apart by his secret past as Brookside's Mick Johnson. She admits that she only said what she knew would bring him back to the village, while Gemma and Vicky refuse to give up on their dad.

They realise that the events of the night in Liverpool are still causing extreme distress and encourage him to face Superintendent Singh, while Dodger also attempts to help when he spots that he's hit the bottle.

In turmoil, Donny lashes out, and Dodger reminds him that they have both been through the same thing and he's the only one to truly understand the pain.

Donny - when he was better known as Brookie's Mick Johnson – used to operate a takeaway restaurant. Lime Pictures

Gemma decides to inject a bit of Brookie flare back into her dad's life and introduces Mibsh and Vicky to Sinbad, and the group come up with a plan to surprise Donny with a surprise meal at Casa McQueen.

Donny is warmed by the gesture, and having reunited with Tinhead and Sinbad, recreates one of the famous pizzas he used to dish-up at Pizza Parade. Vicky is impressed by her dad’s culinary efforts.

