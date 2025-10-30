Hollyoaks have partnered with charity Action on Postpartum Psychosis for a new storyline concerning Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin).

The character – who was carrying ex-boyfriend Joel Dexter's (Rory Douglas-Speed) baby – went into early labour this week after finding out about lover Dodger Savage's (Danny Mac) sexual assault.

She was rushed into hospital and gave birth to baby Joseph shortly after, though when Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) went to hand the child to her, she took a turn for the worse and began to haemorrhage.

In the meantime, Joel's mum Marie Fielding (Rita Simons) planned to steal Joseph from the hospital and start a new life in Brookside Close.

Hollyoaks has been working with Action on Postpartum Psychosis on the story. Lime Pictures

She'd told legendary Brookie residents Sheila and Billy Corkhill (Sue Johnston and John McArdle) that she was expecting a child with Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard), though she was actually wearing a fake bump.

After some wise words from Tony's wife Diane (Alex Fletcher), she decided against her plot and climbed into Billy's car for a new life in the famous cul de sac – admitting that she had a lot to tell him, including the fact she was never pregnant in the first place.

With Cleo conscious again, Sienna took her to see Joseph, but she failed to recognise him as her son.

In upcoming scenes, with the infant receiving specialist care in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit due to being premature, Cleo is discharged, but soon begins to lose track of time and worries that she's unable to produce milk.

When Sienna, Dodger and the McQueen clan realise her concerning patterns of behaviour, she is admitted to a general psychiatric ward.

Speaking of the new storyline, actress Mulkerrin said: “It’s been a new challenge taking on the role of motherhood and the difficulties that being a new mum can bring, especially the strain it can have on your mental health.

"We had a consultation with APP [Action on Postpartum Psychosis] whilst filming this storyline, and it was helpful to hear other people’s experiences – my heart breaks for poor Cleo.”

Mulkerrin joined the Channel 4 soap in 2015. Lime Pictures

Dr Jess Heron, CEO, Action on Postpartum Psychosis added: “Responsible portrayals of PP on popular TV shows such as Hollyoaks are invaluable.

"With greater public awareness, partners, friends, family members and frontline health professionals will be more able to quickly spot the signs and seek specialist emergency help as soon as possible."

She continued: "We’re grateful to Hollyoaks for playing a part in awareness raising and for their diligent approach to producing a sensitive and accurate storyline.”

