❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Hollyoaks to air new issue-based storyline for Cleo McQueen after traumatic childbirth
It follows a worrying week for the character.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10, including the Christmas edition
Published: Thursday, 30 October 2025 at 8:00 am
Authors
Michael AdamsSoaps Editor
Ad
Ad
Unwrap your Christmas TV Plans
Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe. 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad