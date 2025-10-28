This article contains discussions of sexual assault that some readers may find distressing.

The repercussions of the devastating plane crash and epic Brookside crossover continue to have a huge impact on the Hollyoaks residents next week.

After Donny Clark's (Louis Emerick) secret life as Mick Johnson was revealed, fiancée Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) is left questioning everything she ever knew about her partner.

At the police station, Dodger Savage (Danny Mac) has decided to report his rapist – without realising that one of the gangsters responsible may be closer to home than he thinks.

There's turmoil for Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) after giving birth, and Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) is preparing for daughter Peri's (Ruby O'Donnell) funeral.

Elsewhere, Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) gets an update on son Theo, and Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) faces a new life with Tony's secret daughter Morgan in the frame.

Here's a look at everything happening in Hollyoaks between Monday 3rd November and Wednesday 5th November.

5 Hollyoaks spoilers next week

1. Dodger reports his sexual assault

Donny is surprised to find Dodger at the station. Lime Pictures

At Dee Valley Police Station, Donny is called into an office and finds Dodger giving a statement to the Superintendent about his sexual assault that was seen in a special edition of Hollyoaks Later last week.

To make matters worse, the officer sat in the corner is none other than Sully – the man who was responsible for attacking them.

Things are still fraught between Misbah and Donny, but she's hopeful that they can start to make progress on repairing their relationship. Will she be able to look past the fact he's been leading a secret life, and is actually former Brookside resident Mick Johnson?

Elsewhere, Gemma finds Louis in a bad way.

Gemma was responsible for Donny and Dodger's attack. Lime Pictures

2. Motherhood is too much to bare for Cleo

After going into labour during the plane crash, Cleo's health is spiralling.

She's struggling to bond with her baby, and Sienna – who recently found out that Cleo had a brief romance with her twin-brother Dodger – is trying her best to show some support.

Will Cleo be ok?

3. Leela prepares for Peri's funeral

After losing her daughter Peri in the devastation caused by the plane crash, Leela is attempting to be a tower of strength and offers a shoulder to cry on to another local.

Who is struggling?

The village is in mourning ahead of the funeral, and the community rallies together to give them a good send-off.

Prince receives a surprising update from Zoe, who left the village last year. As viewers will recall, she left the area for a new life – taking their son Theo with her.

Since then he's had no contact with his estranged son, and is upset to receive a letter requesting permission for the youngster to be adopted by Zoe's new partner.

Determined to fight for his rights to see his son, Prince starts live streaming to encourage other fathers that may be in his situation not to give up.

5. Diane extends an olive branch to Darren

Diane tries to arrange a playdate for Morgan. Lime Pictures

Diane is still reeling following the revelation that Tony fathered Morgan Osborne, but realises that she deserves a part in her children's lives.

She suggests a playdate for the youngster with the rest of the Hutchinson kids to try and retain some normality.

Later, Diane takes Ant and Dee-Dee to the station, to show Dodger a video.

What could it entail?

