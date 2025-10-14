And in the perfect twist, Davies's alter ego Esme is in fact the daughter of Jacqui!

With Davies having filmed with returning Brookie stars Sue Johnston and John McArdle, who play Sheila and Billy Corkhill, she is also due to feature in Hollyoaks' late night spin-offs, where Esme heads to a Liverpool nightclub.

Yasmin Davies with mum Alex Fletcher, who plays Hollyoaks' Diane and also starred in Brookside. Lime Pictures

The soap's infamous 'Later' shows typically take on a darker tone, airing in a late night slot.

And that's when Esme will enjoy some fun with some of the Chester teens, including Frankie Osborne (played by Isabelle Smith).

Speaking about her role, Davies said: "I’ve absolutely loved being a part of the Brookside and Laters episodes.

"There has been such a nostalgic energy on set, and I’m really looking forward to seeing it all come together to celebrate 30 years of Hollyoaks."

The star's television credits include ITV's Maryland, in which she starred alongside Suranne Jones, as well as The Gathering and The Tower.

Davies is currently filming season 3 of the BAFTA nominated ITV sitcom G’wed, and is also beginning her studies at prestigious drama school RADA.

Esme with Frankie in Hollyoaks Later. Lime Pictures

On working with Davies, BAFTA winning director Martin Smith shared: "Yasmin is such an exciting actor and a joy to have on set.

"I directed her in the upcoming series of Silent Witness in a challenging role that she embraced and shone in. A delight to work with, she is a real livewire and a talent to keep an eye out for," he added.

"Not only a resourceful actor, she is a natural on the film set, and a real team player whose enthusiasm was infectious.

"I can’t wait to see what she does next and being a huge fan of Brookside back in the day, am really looking forward to seeing her in this new role."

We'll just have to wait and see what Esme will get up to, and whether she'll feature in scenes with Jacqui, which would be all the more entertaining considering Fletcher's memorable role within the Hollyoaks universe!

Episodes of Brookside are available to watch on STV player. Hollyoaks is available to watch on catch-up on Channel 4.

