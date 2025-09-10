However, speaking to the Daily Star, Sweeney – who played Lindsey Corkhill – revealed she won't be taking part as she is currently committed to Corrie, where she stars as Cassie Plummer.

She added: "It's wonderful that there's such excitement about Brookside coming back. I'm still a big fan of the show."

Speaking about how she recently took a trip down memory lane and visited the old set, she went on to say: "I took my son to the Close a few months ago to show it to him. I got out the car and I started filling up with tears. I was in front of my old house!"

Claire Sweeney as Cassie and Simon Gregson as Steve in Coronation Street.

Sweeney starred as Corkhill in the Channel 4 soap sporadically from 1991 until the last episode aired in November 2003.

Plenty of Brookside stars have been confirmed to be reprising their roles for the TV soap’s return, including Philip Olivier and Suzanne Collins, who will be back as Tim O'Leary and Nikki Shadwick, respectively.

Sue Johnston will also be back as Sheila Grant, as well as John McArdle as Billy Corkhill and Paul Usher as Barry Grant.

