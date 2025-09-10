Coronation Street star Claire Sweeney reveals verdict on Brookside revival and whether she will return
The star played Lindsey Corkhill in the former soap.
Coronation Street star Claire Sweeney has ruled out a return for the upcoming Brookside revival episode.
The Channel 4 soap is returning to our screens later this year as part of a special crossover episode with Hollyoaks to mark the latter show’s 30th anniversary.
However, speaking to the Daily Star, Sweeney – who played Lindsey Corkhill – revealed she won't be taking part as she is currently committed to Corrie, where she stars as Cassie Plummer.
She added: "It's wonderful that there's such excitement about Brookside coming back. I'm still a big fan of the show."
Speaking about how she recently took a trip down memory lane and visited the old set, she went on to say: "I took my son to the Close a few months ago to show it to him. I got out the car and I started filling up with tears. I was in front of my old house!"
Sweeney starred as Corkhill in the Channel 4 soap sporadically from 1991 until the last episode aired in November 2003.
Plenty of Brookside stars have been confirmed to be reprising their roles for the TV soap’s return, including Philip Olivier and Suzanne Collins, who will be back as Tim O'Leary and Nikki Shadwick, respectively.
Sue Johnston will also be back as Sheila Grant, as well as John McArdle as Billy Corkhill and Paul Usher as Barry Grant.
