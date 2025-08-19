Writer Steve Hughes, who previously worked on Brookside, has delved into the lives of a select number of our old favourites, more than 20 years after our beloved Brookie Close said farewell.

And among all the excitement, we're already thinking about what we want to see from the crossover.

So, while we're waiting for further details on who will star in this instalment and what the storyline may involve, join RadioTimes.com as we offer up some hopeful requests.

4 things we need to see in the Brookside x Hollyoaks crossover

In-universe references to Brookside history

With such a rich history to draw from, we want to see some mentions of Brookside history sewn right into the fabric of this episode.

Let's have characters acknowledging the body under the patio, for example.

Possibly intertwined with the exposing of Jeremy Blake's (Jeremy Sheffield) killer allotment, all it would take is a comment about "that man who was dug up in his own garden" as a nod to the end of Trevor Jordache (played by Bryan Murray).

Or how about a scene between Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) and girlfriend Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin), in which they discuss how decades earlier, kissing someone of the same sex in public was something that was sadly judged?

Punctuated with a kiss of their own, this could honour the famous kiss shared in 1994 by Beth (Anna Friel) and Margaret (played by Nicola Stephenson).

Matt Musgrove (Kristian Ealey), who rather memorably existed as the same character within both Brookside and Hollyoaks, also deserves a tribute of his own.

Fun nods to Brookside characters currently starring in Hollyoaks

Of course, loyal Brookside fans will know that the cast currently includes two veterans from the Close - Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) and Donny Clark (Louis Emerick).

We'd love one of the cameos coming in to suddenly recognise one (or both) of them as their Brookie counterparts.

Fletcher played Jacqui Dixon, who found herself embroiled in a surrogacy storyline, while Emerick's memorable alter ego Mick Johnson was an everyman who would always step up to protect his loved ones.

Imagine a confused Diane being called 'Jacqui', or police detective Donny being approached by a someone who is surprised to see Mick has retrained as a police officer.

Let's wish this into existence!

Throwback scene with Hollyoaks teens

Hollyoaks started life as a soap aimed at teenagers, so what better way to pay tribute to both shows than by having some of Brookside's most memorable teen personalities pop up as they are now?

We're thinking Tim 'Tinhead' O'Leary (Philip Olivier) and Nikki Shadwick (Suzanne Collins).

While Collins did once appear in Hollyoaks in a guest role, there's still a fun opportunity for the crossover to take advantage of this and have Nikki recall her brief visit to the village.

Perhaps these famous characters could bump into the likes of Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) and Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith), or simply witness the Oaks' kids being typical teenagers and share a private laugh about their own heyday.

Brookside cameo wish list

The Grants in Brookside. THE MERSEY TELEVISION COMPANY LIMITED

Aside from the aforementioned Tim and Nikki, we can't help but go big on our list of requests here!

We'd adore a cameo from Sheila Grant (Sue Johnston).

And, although Sheila split from husband Bobby (Ricky Tomlinson) on screen, how special would it be to see Johnston and Tomlinson's partnership, which continued beyond Brookside when they starred together in The Royle Family, resurrected?

Also on our radar is Jackie Corkhill (Sue Jenkins), and Sinbad, aka Michael Starke, who has also appeared in Hollyoaks as a cab driver and who we'd love to have back in an amusing doppelganger twist.

Read more:

Episodes of Brookside are available to watch on STV player. Hollyoaks is available to watch on catch-up on Channel4.com.

Visit our dedicated Soaps page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.